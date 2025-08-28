Indian professionals in Tokyo welcome PM Modi’s push for global partnerships

Tokyo, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant diplomatic tour of Japan and China starting Thursday. On August 29 and 30, PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. This high-level meeting is expected to focus on strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Following his Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, where he will attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1. The visit is being closely followed by the Indian diaspora and business communities in both countries.

Indian community in Japan welcomes PM Modi's visit

In Tokyo’s Minato City, members of the Indian diaspora are expressing excitement and pride over the Prime Minister’s visit. From IT professionals to entrepreneurs, many believe PM Modi’s presence will strengthen bilateral ties, boost trade, and open new opportunities.

Vikas Ranjan, who is working in Japan’s IT sector, told IANS: “We are genuinely excited about PM Modi’s visit. His leadership has brought India-Japan relations to a new level. Japan has welcomed Indian IT professionals in large numbers, and our community is thriving.”

He further noted that India will remain largely unaffected by the US’ high tariffs on Indian products like textiles and electronics. “PM Modi’s strong push for Make in India has given us resilience. The tariffs won’t impact us significantly.”

PM Modi a symbol of global respect, say NRIs

Amit Kundu, an IT professional in Tokyo for three years, believes the deepening of India-Japan ties will lead to expanded job creation. “More doors will open for skilled Indians in Japan. Modi is one of the best Prime Ministers India has ever had. He’s respected globally — no other PM has positioned India on the world stage like this.”

He also viewed the US tariffs as a hidden advantage. “This is a blessing in disguise. India now has the chance to explore new markets in the East. Our fruits, agricultural products, and other goods can find buyers in Japan and beyond.”

India emerging as a global force

Rohan Agrawal, who has lived in Japan for 19 years, said, “Whenever PM Modi comes to Japan, I make sure to see him. The world now views India differently. In the past 11 years, we've evolved, and people everywhere believe that the future belongs to India.”

He emphasised the importance of language skills in tapping job markets. “If we promote Japanese language learning in India, more people can come and work here. That’s the kind of forward-thinking we need.”

Cultural ties run deep

Sandeep, a chemical engineer from Maharashtra working in Japan, highlighted how cultural relations between India and Japan are growing. “We celebrated Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti here for the first time. Many Japanese people also worship Indian deities—though the names differ, the reverence is the same. That’s a sign of deep cultural affinity.”

‘Proud to see PM Modi raising India’s global profile’

Amit Gundecha, who has lived in Tokyo for 10 years, said he hopes to meet PM Modi during this visit, as he had done earlier. “Business opportunities in Japan are tremendous. PM Modi’s visit will definitely result in some landmark agreements. If I meet him, I’ll congratulate him for the third election victory.”

Another member of the Indian diaspora, a woman attending the community event, said, “Modi ji has raised India’s global standing. His work to strengthen India’s ties with countries like Japan is inspiring.” Another woman added, “PM Modi is very determined — once he decides to do something, he makes sure it happens. That’s the quality I admire most in him.”

India’s global assertiveness on display

In response to recent US tariffs on Indian exports, many Indians living in Japan view PM Modi’s firm stand as a sign of India’s rising global assertiveness. “PM Modi’s strong stance against unfair US tariffs shows India is no longer afraid to assert itself,” said Ranjan. “We’re not just reacting — we’re leading.”

Looking ahead

As PM Modi prepares to engage in two critical diplomatic engagements — the India-Japan Summit and the SCO Heads of State meeting in China, the Indian diaspora and global observers alike are watching closely. Whether it's business, culture, or geopolitics, expectations are high that India under PM Modi will continue to chart a bold and confident path on the world stage.

--IANS

brt/pgh