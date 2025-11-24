November 24, 2025 4:54 PM हिंदी

Indian-origin woman harassed by officials at China airport over Arunachal mention on passport

Indian-origin woman harassed by officials at China airport over Arunachal mention on passport

Shanghai, Nov 24 (IANS) An Indian-origin UK resident from Arunachal Pradesh has alleged that Chinese immigration authorities at Shanghai Pudong Airport detained and harassed her for hours after refusing to acknowledge her Indian passport during a transit stop.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 with a scheduled three-hour layover, said her ordeal stretched to 18 hours after officials declared her passport "invalid" because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

According to her, immigration personnel told her, "Arunachal Pradesh is part of China."

She said several officers and China Eastern Airlines staff mocked her, laughed at her, and even suggested she "apply for a Chinese passport".

What was supposed to be a routine transit, she claimed, turned into a prolonged confinement in the airport's transit area, where she was allegedly denied clear information, proper food, and access to basic facilities, according to a report by NDTV.

Prema alleged that her passport was confiscated and she was barred from boarding her onward flight to Japan despite holding a valid visa.

Confined to the transit zone, she said she could not rebook tickets, purchase meals, or move between terminals.

She further claimed officials pressured her to buy a fresh ticket specifically on China Eastern and hinted that her passport would only be returned after doing so, resulting in financial losses from missed flights and hotel bookings.

She managed to contact the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK, following which Indian officials intervened and escorted her onto a late-night departure from the city.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior authorities, Prema described the incident as a "direct insult to India's sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh".

She has urged the Indian government to take up the matter with Beijing, demand accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved, and seek compensation.

She also requested assurances that Indians from Arunachal Pradesh will not face such difficulties while travelling internationally in the future.

--IANS

sd/mr

LATEST NEWS

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20