Indian Navy makes history, takes global Maritime Command

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) The Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force 154, marking the first time it is leading the multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces.

The change of command ceremony was held on Feb. 11 at the CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A. Renshaw, Commander, CMF, US NAVCENT and US Fifth Fleet.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, attended the ceremony. Senior military leaders from member nations were also present.

Commodore Milind M. Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, formally took over as Commander of CTF-154 from the outgoing commander of the Italian Navy.

CTF-154 focuses on training and capacity building for member nations of the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces. The development underscores India’s commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

The task force was established in May 2023. It is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programs across the Middle East and the wider region.

The training framework is built around five pillars. These are Maritime Domain Awareness, Law of the Sea, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Maritime Rescue and Assistance, and Leadership Development.

CTF-154 conducts regular Maritime Security Enhancement Training events. It also carries out exercises such as Compass Rose and Northern and Southern Readiness.

These programs aim to strengthen partner nations’ capabilities against common threats. These include illegal trafficking, piracy and irregular migration.

CTF-154 operates alongside other CMF task forces. CTF-150 focuses on maritime security. CTF-151 handles counter-piracy operations. CTF-152 is responsible for maritime security in the Arabian Gulf. CTF-153 oversees maritime security in the Red Sea.

India’s assumption of command reflects growing trust in its professional expertise and operational experience. It also signals recognition of India’s role as a preferred security partner among CMF nations.

The Indian Navy said it looks forward to a productive tenure. It plans to deliver high-impact training initiatives. It also aims to reinforce global maritime partnerships for peace, prosperity and security.

The Combined Maritime Forces is a multinational naval partnership headquartered in Bahrain. It brings together 47 nations to promote security and stability across key international waters in the Middle East and nearby regions.

India has expanded its maritime engagement in recent years. The Indian Navy has increased joint exercises, anti-piracy patrols and humanitarian missions across the Indian Ocean. It has positioned itself as a net security provider in the region, working with partners to secure sea lanes vital for global trade and energy supplies.

--IANS

lkj/rs