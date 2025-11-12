Indian Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi embarks on US visit to strengthen maritime partnership

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has embarked on an official visit to the US from November 12-17. He is scheduled to hold discussions with senior officials of the US Department of War.

He will also meet Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT) and other senior naval leadership and dignitaries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian Navy stated that these interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the navies of the two nations.

Admiral Tripathi's visit will also include engagements with key naval institutions and operational commands of the US Navy.

In a statement the Indian Navy stated, "Discussions are expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as MILAN and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) initiatives."

According to the statement, Admiral Tripathi's visit aims to further strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the navies of India and the US, a key pillar of the Defence Partnership between the two nations.

The Indian Navy stated, "India and the United States share a long-standing maritime partnership rooted in mutual trust, and shared values. The visit by CNS underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the U.S. Navy towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific."

On November 5, India and the United States reaffirmed commitment to enhanced interoperability and mutual security as they concluded the two-day India–US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting in Hawaii.

According to the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit co-chaired the 22nd edition of the MCG meeting with Lt General Joshua M Rudd, Deputy Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command.

"Talks advanced on the recently signed Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership, deepening collaboration in AI, cybersecurity, combat medicine, joint training and operational logistics. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to enhanced interoperability and mutual security," the IDS HQ stated after the conclusion of the meeting.

The senior military leaders of both countries held "productive discussions" on November 4, focussing on strengthening bilateral defence engagements, enhancing interoperability and promoting a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region.

The MCG serves as a vital forum to advance defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of both nations through regular strategic and operational-level dialogue.

