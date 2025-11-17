Indian Naval Chief visits Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management in Hawaii

Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi visited the Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where he was briefed on the Centre’s vision, lines of efforts, and its initiatives in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) capacity building and regional cooperation.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Navy posted on Monday, “During the ongoing official visit to USA, Admiral Dinesh K Tripath, CNS visited the Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management & Humanitarian Assistance. CNS was briefed on the Centre’s vision, Lines of Efforts, and initiatives in HADR, capacity building & regional cooperation.”

“Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration & exchange of best practices between India and the US in disaster response, Maritime Humanitarian operations, and resilience building across the Indo-Pacific. The visit underscored shared commitment to strengthening regional preparedness and humanitarian partnerships,” it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Admiral Tripathi also visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, during which he received a briefing about the destroyer's modifications, multi-mission versatility, and advanced maritime surveillance systems.

He also visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam and was briefed on operational capabilities, ongoing initiatives of the US Pacific Fleet, and units based at the joint facility.

According to the Indian Navy's statement, the visit of Admiral Tripathi demonstrates the importance of strengthening interoperability and enhancing operational synergy between the maritime forces of the two nations.

The Indian Naval Chief is currently in the US for an official visit aimed at strengthening the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the navies of India and the US, a key pillar of the Defence Partnership between the two nations.

Last week, Admiral Tripathi held a series of high-level discussions with top US military officials in a step towards enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

He met Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, and Lieutenant General James F Glynn, Commander of US Marine Forces Pacific.

"The interactions reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the Indian Navy and US Navy, as well as the growing synergy with US Marine and joint forces -- anchored in mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

