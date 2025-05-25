May 25, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Indian MPs offer prayers at Bahrain’s 200-year-old temple, gurdwara

Manama, May 25 (IANS) Apart from conveying India’s unified and unwavering stand against terrorism in Bahrain, members of an all-party delegation visited different places of worship and shrines showcasing the country’s ethos rooted in pluralism, an official said on Sunday.

The delegation’s head, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda and five other members visited the 200-year-old ‘Shreenathji Temple’ in Manama. Another member of the delegation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, visited the gurdwara ‘Shri Guru Singh Sabha’,

During the temple visit, Panda was accompanied by Rekha Sharma, Phangnon Konyak, Nishikant Dubey and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

A message on the social media handle ‘India in Bahrain’ said, “Members of All-Party Delegation @PandaJay @sharmarekha @SPhangnon @nishikant_dubey @harshvshringla visited the 200-year-old ‘Shreenathji Temple’.”

The temple was constructed in 1817 by the Thattai Bhatia Hindu community, who had migrated from Sindh before the partition of India, according to information on social media.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the temple and launched $4.2 million renovation plan for the temple.

Earlier, the delegation arrived in Bahrain and interacted with the Indian diaspora as well as conveyed India's unified and unwavering stand against terrorism.

The visit, aimed at strengthening India's ties in the region and highlighting the country's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, marks the beginning of a multi-nation tour across Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria.

"The All-Party Delegation led by @PandaJay interacted with prominent personalities in #Bahrain. The delegation praised their contribution to stronger bilateral ties. Reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism. @SPhangnon @ghulamnazad @sharmarekha @asadowaisi," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said in a statement on social media platform X.

Taking to X, BJP MP Panda said: "Our Indian diaspora has succeeded globally, & this makes us all very proud. Today, along with my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, we engaged with the Indian community in Bahrain & conveyed India's unified & unwavering stance against terrorism. #OperationSindoor."

