August 29, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China, on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

Xinjiang (China), Aug 29 (IANS) India’s junior boxers won 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze medals, making a total haul of 26 medals at the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Youth Boxing Gala – U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament here on Friday, highlighting their strong performance across weight categories.

The girls’ team dominated the finals with 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Laxmi (46kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harnoor (66kg), Jyoti (75kg), and Anshika (+80kg) clinched gold medals in style, while Chandrika (54kg) settled for silver against a Chinese opponent. Several all-India clashes in the 46kg, 60kg, 66kg, and +80kg categories ensured additional silver and bronze medals, highlighting the strong bench strength in the junior girls’ setup.

In the boys’ category, India secured 2 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Falak (48kg) and Udham Singh Raghav (54kg) clinched gold with commanding wins over Kazakh opponents, while Dhruv Kharb (46kg) and Piyush (50kg) settled for silver after closely fought bouts. Uday Singh (46kg), Aditya (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia (+80kg) contributed bronze medals to the tally, showcasing the team’s all-round depth.

India had sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 5 support staff, and one referee and judge. Only U-17 boys and girls represented India at this edition, with the team selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earned their place.

With this medal-winning campaign, India’s junior boxers showcased their skill on the international stage, continuing their steady progress in world youth boxing.

In all, 14 Indian junior boxers stormed into their respective finals in the event, continuing a trend of fine performances in continental age-group competitions. Taking on strong opponents from Kazakhstan, Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and China, 10 girls and 4 boys delivered impressive performances, assuring India of multiple silver medals and a strong shot at gold.

India has sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 5 support staff, and 1 Referee & Judge. Only U-17 boys and girls are representing India at this edition. The team was selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earning a place.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders in Season 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders

India’s broadband users cross 984 million in July

India’s broadband users cross 984 million in July

‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China, on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Jatadhara producer reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'USP of the film is its emotion'

Jatadhara producer Prerna Arora reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'Its USP is emotion'

Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

Ankur Mittal wins gold with new continental record in double trap as India end the 16th Asian Shooting Championship with 103 medals in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Asian Shooting C’ship: Ankur Mittal wins gold with new continental record in double trap

‘Bihar gateway, J&K target’: JeM infiltration signals ISI’s new tactic

‘Bihar gateway, J&K target’: JeM infiltration signals ISI’s new tactic