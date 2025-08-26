August 26, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

Indian junior boxers impress at international training camp-cum-competition in China

Indian junior boxers impress at International Training Camp-cum-Competition currently underway in Xinjiang, China, from August 15–30, 2025. Photo credit: BFI

Xinjiang (China), Aug 26 (IANS) India’s young boxers are making their presence felt at the 3rd 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala, an International Training Camp and Tournament for U-17, U-19, and U-23, currently underway in Xinjiang, China, from August 15–30, 2025. Organised by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government, the event has brought together top youth boxing talent from across the globe.

India has sent a 59-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 6 support staff, and 1 Referee & Judge. Only U-17 boys and girls are representing India at this edition.

The team was selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earning a place.

On August 25, the junior girls began their bouts, with Khushi Chand (46 kg) defeating China by RSC in the 3rd round in Ring A, and Priya (66kg) also defeating China by RSC in the 3rd round in Ring B.

On the same day, the junior boys delivered strong performances with Dhruv Kharb (46kg) defeating Iran’s Akbari Maghsoudian Amirmahdi 5:0, Ritesh Kumar (57kg) overpowering Kyrgyzstan’s Ergeshov Alikhan 5:0, and Aryan (60kg) advancing against Kazakhstan’s Dulat Aziz via disqualification. Despite losses for Lanchenba Singh, Sahil Duhan, and Bhavya Pratap, the team displayed resilience against experienced opponents.

The competition phase of the tournament continues till August 29 in Urumqi and Yili, with both boys and girls aiming to showcase India’s emerging boxing talent on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has sent a strong 27-member Indian senior boxing contingent to Sheffield, United Kingdom, for a high-intensity combined training camp in the lead-up to the World Boxing Championships. The move is part of BFI’s continued efforts to give Indian boxers international exposure and the best possible preparation by ensuring they acclimatise to conditions well before the tournament.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sundarakanda will always remain close to my heart, says Nara Rohith

Sundarakanda will always remain close to my heart, says Nara Rohith

Plantations, politics and population: The deepening impact of Bangladeshi influx in South India

Plantations, politics and population: The deepening impact of Bangladeshi influx in South India

Lara Dutta calls No Entry 'a whirlwind of mad fun, incredible co-stars' as it turns 20

Lara Dutta calls No Entry 'a whirlwind of mad fun, incredible co-stars' as it turns 20

‘1857 revolt awakened consciousness', 'discussion on Sangh should be on facts, not perceptions’: Mohan Bhagwat

‘1857 revolt awakened consciousness; Sangh should be discussed on facts, not perceptions’: Mohan Bhagwat

Sri Lankan court grants bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan court grants bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

India, Kuwait hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership

India, Kuwait hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership

Iran criticises Australia's expulsion of envoy, terms anti-semitism allegations 'invalid'

Iran criticises Australia's expulsion of envoy, terms anti-semitism allegations 'invalid'

India's Project-75 (I) represents decisive leap in undersea warfare capabilities (File image)

India's Project-75 represents decisive leap in undersea warfare capabilities

CIBIL receives over 22 lakh complaints in 2024-25, 5.8 lakh due to its errors

CIBIL receives over 22 lakh complaints in 2024-25, 5.8 lakh due to its errors

Censor Board clears Hridhu Haroon, Priety Mukhundhan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' for release with U/A certificate

Censor Board clears Hridhu Haroon, Priety Mukhundhan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' for release with U/A certificate