September 13, 2025 1:58 PM हिंदी

Indian envoy discusses trade, energy and Ukraine conflict with US lawmakers

Washington, Sep 13 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Saturday (Indian time) engaged in discussions with members of the US House of Representatives on strengthening bilateral trade, energy cooperation, and India's consistent support for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Kwatra held separate discussions with Congressman Greg Steube, who represents Florida's Suncoast, and Congressman James Moylan, the representative from Guam.

"Had the opportunity to speak to Representative Greg Steube -- briefed him on issues of mutual interest, including India-US bilateral trade, especially in energy, and spoke about India's support to all efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy," the Indian envoy posted on X following the talks.

These interactions come at a time when India and the US have resumed negotiations on tariffs, signalling efforts to ease trade barriers.

Speaking about his talks with Congressman Moylan, Kwatra added, "Took the opportunity to brief Representative James Moylan on recent developments in India-US trade partnership and energy cooperation."

"We also shared views on mutual interests in Indo-Pacific. Reiterated India's support for the resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

The diplomatic engagements come against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's recent announcement about resuming trade negotiations with India.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations," President Trump wrote on Truth Social, while also referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very good friend" and expressing his eagerness to speak with him "in the upcoming weeks."

Responding to President Trump's remarks, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the depth of the India-US partnership and expressed optimism about the outcome of the talks.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

int/sd/rad

