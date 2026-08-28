Indian Embassy condoles passing of Norway King Harald V

Oslo, Aug 28 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Norway on Friday expressed its condolences on the passing of King Harald V, highlighting that he will be remembered for his selfless service to the country.

“The Embassy of India in Oslo expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. His Majesty will be remembered for his selfless service to Norway and for his warmth, wisdom and commitment to his people,” the Embassy stated on X.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Royal Family and the people of Norway during this time of profound sorrow. May the soul of His Majesty King Harald V rest in eternal peace,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of Norway's King Harald V and also offered condolences to the royal family and the people of the country.

PM Modi recalled his meeting with King Harald V during his two-day visit to Norway in May. PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by the Norwegian King.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," PM Modi posted on X.

Norway's King Harald V passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, the Royal House of Norway said in the statement.

The King passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 am (local time) on Friday, the Royal House of Norway said.

Under Norway's rules of succession, 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeded to the throne and became the country's new king.

–IANS

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