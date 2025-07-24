Indian diaspora in London greet PM Modi with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' on historic visit to UK

London, July 24 (IANS) The Indian community in London welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a grand reception as he arrived in UK on Wednesday evening for a historic two-day visit that centres around the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and refresh of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Members of the Indian diaspora carried several posters welcoming PM Modi with chants of 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' and danced in traditional outfits as Prime Minister Modi arrived at his hotel in London.

Earlier, artists dressed in traditional outfits played dhol ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in London.

Speaking with enthusiasm and excitement on meeting PM Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora told IANS, "We are so proud, and I am still in tears. You can see that my eyes are still filled with the happiness and joy he (PM Modi) brought while shaking our hands."

Another member of the Indian diaspora while speaking to IANS said, "I felt extremely happy meeting PM Modi for the first time and my entire day felt worthwhile. The initiatives PM Modi has taken for India such as digitisation, the recent success of Operation Sindoor etc. The whole credit for such initiatives goes to PM Modi and his Cabinet. The energy PM Modi carries wherever he goes people are crazy to meet him. I feel extremely proud whenever I return back home."

An Indian community member told IANS: "The aura I witnessed was simply amazing. I never expected him to have such a powerful presence as he (PM Modi) looked like a saint to me. That is why people like PM Modi a lot.

Another member of the Indian diaspora told IANS, "It felt really great, just like every time PM Modi comes, he always does something good here. He strengthens the UK-India bond and brings positivity. I have great hope this time as well as PM Modi will achieve something great for India."

Another Indian diaspora member said, "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is an amazing person, and I am so glad I met him today. I feel so inspired from PM Modi."

The Prime Minister's visit to the UK, scheduled for July 23–24, comes at the invitation of British counterpart Keir Starmer and will be his fourth trip to the country.

"Leaving for the UK, a country with which our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved significant momentum in the last few years. I look forward to my talks with PM Keir Starmer and my meeting with His Majesty King Charles III," PM Modi said on X as he emplaned for the UK.

"During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its press statement.

The discussions will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual concern.

The visit is expected to inject new momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with both leaders aiming to review progress and chart new areas of cooperation, including India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PM Modi is also likely to call on King Charles III during his stay.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit builds on frequent high-level engagement between the two countries. PM Modi and his UK counterpart Starmer have already met twice -- in Brazil during the G20 Summit and again at the G7 in June 2025 -- and held multiple phone conversations.

