December 04, 2025 4:50 PM हिंदी

Indian crew member freed after months in Houthi captivity: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India on Thursday welcomed the release of Indian crew member Anilkumar Raveendran, an Army veteran from Kayamkulam in Kerala who had been held captive by Houthi rebels in conflict-ravaged Yemen.

Raveendran, 52, a native of Pathiyoor, had been detained by security forces under the Houthi-controlled Yemeni administration since July 7.

He was working as a security officer aboard the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MV Eternity C when it was attacked and eventually sunk in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing his release, said, "Government of India welcomes the release of Indian crew member Mr Anilkumar Raveendran, who was on the ship MV Eternity C and under detention in Yemen since 07 July 2025."

The ministry confirmed that Raveendran reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday and is expected to return to India shortly.

It added that "Government of India had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return," while expressing gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating his release.

The MV Eternity C, bound for the Israeli port of Eilat, was targeted as Houthi militants stepped up attacks on international shipping amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The rebels seized the vessel before destroying it. The ship had crew members from India, the Philippines, Russia and Greece on board at the time of the attack.

Four crew members were killed during the assault, while six others, including Augustin from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, were rescued by the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) and repatriated within a week.

However, 11 members of the crew, including Raveendran, continued to remain in captivity until his release.

Raveendran joined the shipping company five years ago through the Palakkad-based agency Ocean Group Overseas Consultancy.

Before entering the maritime sector, he had served in the Indian Army for 19 years.

--IANS

sd/dpb

