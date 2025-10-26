October 26, 2025 4:35 PM हिंदी

Indian Army on high alert as Cyclone Montha brews over east, west coasts

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Indian Army has been placed on high alert as twin weather systems over the East Central Arabian Sea and the Southeast Bay of Bengal are set to intensify into Cyclone Montha within the next 48 hours, said an official on Sunday.

According to the officials, the Army is coordinating closely with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and coastal state administrations to ensure rapid response and readiness.

As of early Sunday, a depression over the East Central Arabian Sea was located about 700 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 760 km west of Panjim, likely to move westwards over the next 24 hours.

Simultaneously, a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, around 610 km west of Port Blair and 790 km east-southeast of Chennai, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and further into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

The storm is projected to impact the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh -- particularly between Machilipatnam and Kakinada -- on the evening or night of October 28, bringing wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph. Coastal Odisha and northern Tamil Nadu are also expected to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds during this period.

The Indian Army has activated its Disaster Response Columns (DRCs) across likely affected regions. Dedicated and reserve columns have been deployed in Karnataka (8 and 9), Kerala (6 and 7), Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (10 and 7), Tamil Nadu (7 and 8), West Bengal (7) and the Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands (1 and 1).

Officials emphasised that Army control rooms are maintaining round-the-clock coordination with NDMA, IMD, and local administrations to ensure swift evacuation, relief, and rescue operations.

"The Indian Army remains fully prepared to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to fellow citizens in any eventuality arising from Cyclone MONTHA," said an official.

--IANS

sas/dpb

