Indian Army inspires youth at outreach programme in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 23 (IANS) In a significant initiative to motivate the youth towards a career in the armed forces, the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Narangi conducted a comprehensive outreach programme at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-75) of 1 Assam Battalion NCC, held at Don Bosco School, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

The event drew an enthusiastic turnout of 435 NCC cadets, comprising 145 girls and 290 boys, reflecting a growing interest among young people in serving the nation through the Indian Army.

Senior military officers, including Brigadier AK Borah, VSM, Commander of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, and Colonel Manohar Deshmukh, Commanding Officer of 1 Assam Battalion NCC, were present during the programme, lending their support to the cause of youth engagement and national service.

A motivational lecture delivered by the Director of Recruiting and the Assistant Recruiting Officer from ARO Narangi became the focal point of the programme. Cadets were briefed on various career opportunities in the Indian Army, including officer-level entry schemes and the Agniveer recruitment model under the new policy framework.

The session offered valuable insights into life in the armed forces, operational roles, service benefits, and eligibility criteria for various technical and non-technical roles. Special emphasis was laid on bonus marks offered to NCC cadets, ITI graduates, and sports achievers during the recruitment process.

The cadets also received step-by-step guidance on navigating the Join Indian Army (JIA) portal, understanding the Common Entrance Exam (CEE), and preparing for recruitment rallies.

Importantly, the team from ARO Narangi also addressed the issue of touting and fraud in recruitments, warning cadets to remain vigilant and follow only official procedures.

The outreach programme was particularly encouraging for female cadets, with detailed discussions on career prospects for women in the Indian Army.

The initiative not only clarified misconceptions around army recruitment but also served as a strong motivational platform, inspiring cadets to aspire for a life of service, discipline, and honour.

