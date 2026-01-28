India–EU trade pact expected to boost spice exports, value realisation: Spices Board

Kochi, Jan 28 (IANS) The proposed India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to significantly enhance export opportunities for Indian spices, with improved market access, regulatory cooperation, and greater trade predictability likely to benefit exporters, farmers, and MSMEs across the value chain, according to the Spices Board India.

The EU remains one of the most high-value and tightly regulated markets for Indian spices, accounting for a substantial share of premium exports.

Officials said the trade agreement, once operationalised, could help Indian exporters navigate non-tariff barriers more efficiently, align compliance standards and improve realisation through value-added products.

Spices Board Chairperson Sangeetha Viswanathan said the agreement comes at a critical juncture for India’s export sector, strengthening the country’s position as a reliable and competitive trading partner amid global supply chain realignments.

"Enhanced market access and regulatory cooperation under the agreement are expected to boost spice exports and reinforce India’s leadership in quality- and sustainability-driven trade," she said.

Industry stakeholders believe the pact could also encourage fresh investments in processing, traceability systems and branding, particularly in spices with strong demand in European markets such as pepper, cardamom, turmeric, and chilli-based value-added products.

Improved predictability in trade rules is expected to benefit exporters who have faced frequent compliance-related disruptions in recent years.

The Spices Board said the agreement signals growing international confidence in India’s export ecosystem, including its compliance mechanisms, food safety standards and governance framework.

This, in turn, could help improve India’s competitiveness in premium global markets where traceability, sustainability and certification play a decisive role.

The Board added that it would work closely with exporters, farmer groups and industry associations to help them leverage the opportunities emerging from the trade pact.

Focus areas include capacity building, quality upgradation and encouraging higher value addition to ensure export growth in both volume and value.

With the EU continuing to be a key destination for Indian agriculture and food exports, the trade agreement is being viewed as a strategic step towards strengthening India’s long-term export footprint and global reputation in the spices sector.

