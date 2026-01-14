India visa delayed, not denied, clarifies US official after Pakistan-origin cricketer makes false claims

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) A cricket official from the United States has denied claims that four of their Pakistani-origin players have been denied a visa by India to travel to the country for the upcoming 2026 Twenty20 World Cup, saying the visa is delayed and not denied, a news report has claimed.

USA pacer Ali Khan had claimed in a video clip on social media that four Pakistani-origin players, including him, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil, have been refused visas to travel to India for the Men's 2026 T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted with Sri Lanka from February 7, the Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) said in a report..

“I clarify that the visa issue is being handled by the USA cricket association, which is being run by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and it was erroneously conveyed by one player that the visa was rejected,” a USA official told www.telecomasia.net on condition of anonymity.

As per the report, all four players whose visas have been 'delayed' were born in Pakistan but are now US citizens. However, under India’s visa rules, all Pakistan-born people have to apply for a visa on the passport of their country of birth.

One player also named by Ali confirmed to www.telecomasia.net that visas are delayed and are in process, and not rejected.

With India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the Twenty20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8, the visa issue is likely to raise headlines in the coming days.

Around eight countries will be affected by this problem, as besides the US, players from the UAE, Oman, Nepal, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands have players of Pakistani origin. Reports said this list could grow as Italy is also likely to have a player of Pakistani-origin.

Sources in the ICC also confirmed to www.telecomasia.net that special directives have been sent to all Indian embassies and High Commissions to take the issue as a special case and accommodate the Pakistan-origin players. “We have sent special directives to Indian embassies and hope there will be no issues with visas,” said sources.

The issues have haunted Pakistani-origin players in the past as well, with Zulfiqar brothers - Sikander and Saqib - denied a visa in 2019, while another player, Shiraz Ahmed visa delayed in the 2023 World Cup.

Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja (2017) and England spinners - Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer (2024) - also faced visa glitches in the past.

Sources in the International Cricket Council have said they are helping teams in acquiring visas, but the latest issue has increased their workload.

