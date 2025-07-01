July 01, 2025 9:32 PM हिंदी

India-US trade deal could accelerate growth: Surjit Bhalla (IANS Interview)

India-US trade deal could accelerate growth: Surjit Bhalla (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) A potential trade agreement between India and the United States could significantly boost India’s economic growth, senior economist and former IMF Executive Director Dr Surjit Bhalla said on Tuesday.

He believes that external pressure from Washington, including tariff-related deadlines under President Donald Trump, is helping India push long-needed economic reforms.

"If it happens, our growth could accelerate to a much higher level," Bhalla told IANS in an exclusive interview, referring to the trade deal currently under negotiation.

"I don’t see them (US) as threats. In fact, the US and even Trump are doing us a favour by pushing us to reform," the famed economist added.

His remarks come as Indian and American negotiators work towards finalising an interim trade agreement ahead of the July 9 deadline to avoid proposed US tariffs on Indian exports.

According to a Financial Times report, the deal could be concluded as early as this week and may pave the way for a broader free trade agreement by year-end.

Bhalla also praised India’s achievement of becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy and the fastest-growing among major economies.

He pointed out that while the country’s current growth rate of 6.5 per cent is impressive, India has the potential to grow even faster -- at around 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent --thanks to gains in productivity driven by improved education and healthcare.

“It’s great that we are the fastest-growing large economy… but we’re not reaching our full potential yet,” he said, adding that economic success should be measured by how close a country is to its potential, not just raw GDP growth figures.

He also welcomed the government’s efforts to strengthen national security through initiatives like Operation Sindhu Sudarshan.

“Defence is a core national priority. More defence spending leads to more security and strengthens the economy,” Bhalla said, calling the operation a step that boosts both preparedness and economic confidence.

--IANS

pk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods (File image)

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods

Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi & others visible in India

Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi & others visible in India

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga as back-up for Spanish countryman David Raya. Photo credit: Arsenal

Football: Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga

Railways bag team title as top stars Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain shine; Nikhat Zareen out with injury in the finals of Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament 2025 in Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Elite Women’s Boxing: Railways bag team title as top stars Nitu, Lovlina shine; Nikhit out with injury

Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya' (Photo Credit: Nivin Pauly X)

Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya'

Jannik Sinner cruised past Nardi while his Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti crashed out of men's singles competition on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner cruises past Nardi, Musetti crashes out on Day 2

Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like

Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like