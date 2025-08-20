August 20, 2025 4:32 PM हिंदी

India unveil Harmanpreet-led strong squad for hockey Men's Asia Cup

India unveil Harmanpreet-led strong squad for hockey Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from August 29 to September 7. Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to serve as captain in the continental tournament. The squad overall features a strong group of experienced campaigners, with depth and balance across all departments.

As a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026, the tournament places India in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. India will begin their campaign against China on August 29, before facing Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared by the dependable Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera. In defence, captain Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas will be joined by Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jugraj Singh, providing solidity at the back.

The midfield engine room comprises Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Hardik Singh. Leading the attack, the forward line will be spearheaded by Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh, offering plenty of firepower to trouble opposition defences.

Meanwhile, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been named as alternate athletes.

Speaking on the team selection, coach Craig Fulton said, “We’ve gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we needed players who have the composure, resilience, and know-how to deliver. The selection reflects our intent — to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective.”

"I’m very pleased with the balance and quality across the squad. We have leaders in every line — defence, midfield, and attack — and that collective strength is what excites me the most. I think the way this team can play together will be our strongest asset," he added.

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

Alternate athletes: Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

India and Japan deepening engagement at every level: Envoy hails bilateral ties

India and Japan deepening engagement at every level: Envoy hails bilateral ties

Each project has taught me something: Tanisha Mukherjee on her movie choices

Each project has taught me something: Tanisha Mukherjee on her movie choices

Shilpa Shetty welcomes husband Raj Kundra to the movies ahead of 'Mehar' release

Shilpa Shetty welcomes husband Raj Kundra to the movies ahead of 'Mehar' release

Indian stock market continues gaining momentum, Sensex jumps 231 points

Indian stock market rally continues for 3rd consecutive day, Sensex jumps 213 points

Continuing and expanding: Russian Deputy Envoy on crude oil cooperation with India

Continuing and expanding: Russian Deputy Envoy on crude oil cooperation with India

Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is in full swing: Vaishnaw

Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is in full swing: Vaishnaw

Ashneer Grover takes over the reins of casting for OTT show ‘Rise & Fall’

Ashneer Grover takes over the reins of casting for OTT show ‘Rise & Fall’

Caring for Global South partners: India sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru

Caring for Global South partners: India sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru

India's renewable sector resilient amid healthy capital structure, adequate liquidity: Report

India's renewable sector resilient amid healthy capital structure, adequate liquidity: Report

New gaming bill to promote e-sports, online social games

New gaming bill to promote e-sports, online social games