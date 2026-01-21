January 21, 2026 5:46 PM हिंदी

India tops youth centimillionaire rankings, ahead of China and UK

India tops youth centimillionaire rankings, ahead of China and UK

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) As many as 201 Indian entrepreneurs aged 36-40 were named among 505 young global business leaders who are centimillionaires, beating China and the UK, a report said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru led the country with 48 entrepreneurs featured in the list, reaffirming its position as "India’s U40 capital," said the report from Avendus Wealth Management and Hurun India.

"Across India, China and the UK, 505 entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have been featured, with 201 from India, 194 from China and 110 from the UK," it added.

To qualify, individuals must be aged between 36 and 40 years, with a minimum business valuation of $100 million for first-generation entrepreneurs and $200 million for those from second-generation backgrounds and beyond.

The report added that with 83 per cent of Indian entrepreneurs being first-generation founders, the list reflects India’s growing spirit of entrepreneurship and leadership.

Among undergraduate institutions, IIT Kharagpur led the list with 15 alumni, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras with 10 each.

Software products and services dominated as the most represented industry, with 40 entrepreneurs, followed by healthcare with 18, transportation and logistics with 16, and financial services with 15.

The U40 entrepreneurs collectively employ over 4.43 lakh professionals. Collectively, the U40 leaders oversee enterprises valued at $357 bn, nearly one-eleventh of India’s GDP.

“GDP contribution and employment generation underscore the economic influence already exercised by this generation,” said Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management.

The UK topped the list for first-generation entrepreneurs at 92 per cent, followed by India at 83 per cent and China at 72 per cent.

On gender representation, China led with 29 women, followed by India with 15. The headquarters of these ventures highlighted each country’s innovation hubs: Bengaluru in India, Shanghai in China, and London in the UK, with software products and services leading in India and China, whereas financial services stand out in the UK, the report noted.

--IANS

aar/rvt/

LATEST NEWS

No Pakistani medicines to be sold in Afghanistan after Feb 9 (Photo: IANS)

No Pakistani medicines to be sold in Afghanistan after Feb 9

Arti Singh lauds Abhishek Bachchan for ‘carrying the Bachchan legacy with much grace’

Arti Singh lauds Abhishek Bachchan for ‘carrying the Bachchan legacy with much grace’

Vishal Bhardwaj elaborates on how he convinced Farida Jalal to use ‘swear words’ in O Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj elaborates on how he convinced Farida Jalal to use ‘swear words’ in O Romeo

Govt launches new online AI course to train doctors, boost healthcare delivery

Govt launches new online AI course to train doctors, boost healthcare delivery

India's Global South partnerships now core pillar of foreign policy (File image)

India's Global South partnerships now core pillar of foreign policy

Mithila Palkar calls herself a director’s actor, believes in complete surrender

Mithila Palkar calls herself a director’s actor, believes in complete surrender

India’s manufacturing sector touches record high in Q3 FY26; sentiments up 4 pc

India’s manufacturing sector touches record high in Q3 FY26; sentiments up 4 pc

Budget 2026–27: Affordable housing, tax cuts and women-led growth top expert wish list

Budget 2026–27: Affordable housing, tax cuts and women-led growth top expert wish list

I knew my time would come, says Sanju Samson on tough phase in career ahead of India's first T20I against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

1st T20I: I knew my time would come, says Sanju Samson on tough phase in career

At forefront of global clean energy movement, India emerges as mentor for developing nations (File image)

At forefront of global clean energy movement, India emerges as mentor for developing nations