India to host Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in Trinidad and Tobago; 800 to benefit

Port of Spain, Sep 9 (IANS) Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to healthcare assistance in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), the Indian High Commission in Port of Spain announced that a 50-day Artificial Limb Fitment Camp will be held from October to November, providing free artificial limbs to 800 beneficiaries.

The camp, which is to be organised at the Divali Nagar in the Caribbean nation, is fully funded by the Government of India. It will be organised by NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS) in collaboration with the Indian mission.

PM Modi had made an announcement of this camp during his visit to T&T in July.

The Indian High Commission said that New Delhi remains at the "forefront in rendering developmental assistance" to the Caribbean nation.

"The Limb Camp is being organised under the patronage of the Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago and in active collaboration with the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) of the country. A 10-member team of BMVSS will be stationed in T&T for this purpose," it said.

"Our solidarity, friendship and partnership have been steadfast and will continue to be in future," the Indian mission added.

BMVSS, established in 1975, also known as Jaipur Foot NGO, is the world's largest organisation for the rehabilitation of persons with lower limb disability.

According to the Indian High Commission, so far, BMVSS has rehabilitated over 2.4 million persons with disability in India and 46 developing countries.

The Government of India, in association with BMVSS, had launched the "India for Humanity" program in 2018 to organise a series of Jaipur Foot Camps worldwide.

Under this program, the Government of India has funded and provided logistic support for holding camps in 25 countries, benefiting over 17,000 persons with disability with free-of-cost artificial limbs.

This has immensely helped in the physical and socio-economic rehabilitation of the physically disabled persons in these countries to lead a normal life, the Indian High Commission mentioned.

The Indian High Commission further expressed hope for the successful execution of the Limb Camp and the positive impact it will bring to the lives of the beneficiaries and their families in Trinidad and Tobago.

