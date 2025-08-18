August 18, 2025 7:33 PM हिंदी

India to have 102 first-mile coal connectivity projects by FY30: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Coal has planned to set up 102 first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects by FY30 to modernise coal evacuation in the country, the government said on Monday.

Presently, 44 FMC projects having a capacity of 429.5 million tonnes per year (MTY) are operational. An additional 58 projects will be made operational before FY30, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

FMC projects modernise coal evacuation by replacing traditional road transport from mines with mechanised systems such as conveyor belts, rapid loading systems, and integrated coal handling plants.

These projects significantly reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating diesel-based truck movement. They enable faster, high-capacity, fully mechanised coal handling and loading, reducing bottlenecks and improving turnaround times.

"The total capital expenditure envisaged for the FMC projects is about Rs 31,367 crore. This investment covers mechanised coal handling plants, rapid loading systems, closed conveyor networks, integrated silos, railway sidings, and associated infrastructure to enable seamless mechanised coal evacuation," the minister informed.

"FMC systems preserve coal quality by minimising manual handling and limiting losses during transit. Operational and transportation costs are lowered through direct, energy-efficient conveyance to rail sidings or loading points. Reduced road traffic enhances occupational safety, lowers accident risks, and improves working conditions in mining areas," the minister added.

By FY 2029–30, upon completion of the above-mentioned projects, about 90 per cent of the total projected coal output from India’s three major PSUs is expected to be transported using FMC.

Earlier this month, the government said a total of seven coal blocks have been successfully auctioned, comprising three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks.

These blocks are expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 719.90 crore (excluding partially explored blocks), likely to attract a capital investment of around Rs 787.50 crore, and create 7,098 employment opportunities.

--IANS

aar/na

