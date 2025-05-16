India thanks Honduras for expressing 'strong solidarity' over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Having placed high emphasis on international cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism, India on Thursday thanked Honduras for expressing solidarity with India after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed and a number of others sustained injuries.

"Let me first acknowledge the statement of solidarity we heard from your country regarding the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We particularly value your public commitment to opposing terrorism in all its forms and your recognition that such acts are completely unacceptable in any civilized society. We deeply appreciate your support and solidarity as we continue to combat terrorism in our region today," External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said during the joint inauguration of the Embassy of Honduras along with the country’s Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia in New Delhi, on Thursday.

Jaishankar stated that the opening of the Embassy is not just a ceremonial event but stands as a testament to the shared vision and mutual commitment of the two nations to deepen bilateral ties, strengthen institutional linkages, and expand the scope of cooperation between both countries.

“It reflects our common aspiration to build partnerships not only with Honduras but with the wider region — relationships that transcend geography and embody the values of mutual respect, solidarity, and shared progress," he said.

He stated that India-Honduras collaboration on the global stage, including in the United Nations, has found many meaningful expressions.

"We value the consistent support we receive from Honduras in various multilateral activities. The Indian diaspora in Honduras is small, but it is vibrant, and it contributes significantly to the local economy as well as serves as a living bridge of friendship. We are very encouraged today to see enthusiasm for Indian culture in Honduras, widespread interest in Yoga and traditional Indian wellness practices. The establishment of an Embassy in India will serve to make the living bridge more effective," the EAM said.

Highlighting the economic engagements, the EAM said that it has grown steadily and has been underpinned by trade, investment and technical cooperation.

"Bilateral trade is today a little in excess of approximately $300 million dollars. We have a diversified basket which includes pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles and machinery, while we import coffee, wood and leather from Honduras. This commercial exchange highlights the considerable potential in areas such as agriculture, business, renewable energy, health care, information technology, and manufacturing," he added.

Recognising the need to strengthen business-to-business practices, the EAM further said that the strategic location of Honduras and its favourable investment climate and demand for sustainable solutions make the country an attractive destination.

“The opening of the Embassy of Honduras in New Delhi will go a long way to facilitate trade promotion, encourage businesspeople to use the Embassy as a hub for matchmaking, which would provide institutional support to undertake greater initiative activities and engagements,” EAM remarked.

"I think for us, it is very good that we have a new Embassy here. Honduras is a country where business is growing, and they are politically supportive of us. They were one of the countries that expressed very strong solidarity regarding the Pahalgam attack," EAM said.

