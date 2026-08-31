Q1 GDP booster: India stays on track as world’s fastest growing major economy

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) India remains the world’s fastest growing major economy with a 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter of FY27, which places it ahead of every other large economy in the comparison.

Malaysia and Singapore grew 6.0 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, Indonesia 5.29 per cent and China 4.3 per cent while the United States posted 2.1 per cent growth. In most large European economies, the growth rate was about 1 per cent or less.

India’s economy continues to grow strongly with demand rising across the income spectrum, and July’s vehicle market provides the clearest window into that change. Domestic passenger-vehicle sales reached 4.58 lakh units, up 34.3 per cent from a year earlier and the strongest July on record, according to official figures.

This matters beyond the automobile showroom. A car purchase supports steel, tyres, glass, electronics, finance, insurance, dealerships, repairs and fuel retail. When sales rise at this pace, the benefit travels through a long domestic supply chain and supports activity in both large factories and small businesses, a senior official said.

Retail tractor sales jumped 28.1 per cent to 1.17 lakh units, their best-ever July. A tractor is a productive asset. Farmers usually make that purchase when they expect better crop prospects, stronger cash flow and sufficient confidence to invest, the official pointed out.

The sales in the 2-wheeler retail segment rose 28.3 per cent to 18.18 lakh units, while 3-wheeler sales increased by 16.2 per cent to 1.34 lakh. These records point to stronger rural purchasing power, easier mobility and more earning opportunities for traders, delivery workers and small transport operators in the economy.

The breadth of the vehicle surge is especially important. Total retail registrations climbed 25.9 per cent to 25.91 lakh, and every major vehicle category recorded its strongest July this year.

Tax, payment, power and fuel data confirm that this is not only a dealership story. GST revenue grew 15.4 per cent in July, digital-payment volumes 16.6 per cent and transaction value 18.2 per cent. Electricity demand increased 10.7 per cent . Petrol consumption rose 9.2 per cent and diesel use 10 per cent.

Each series measures a different part of daily economic life, yet all point in the same direction: people and businesses are buying, paying, travelling, producing and shipping more than a year ago, the official observed.

This demand is supported by Bank financing that cycle at a faster pace. Overall bank credit grew at the highest pace in over a decade in Q1 FY26. The banking story also crossed a 14-year milestone: public-sector banks moved ahead of private-sector banks in credit growth for the first time in 14 years.

Crucially, lending is being supported by healthier balance sheets. Public-sector banks recorded their highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 1.98 lakh crore in FY2025-26 and their gross bad-loan ratio fell to a historic low of 1.9 per cent.

Indian industry is responding to the rise in orders. Headline industrial production grew 6.7 per cent in July and manufacturing output 7.3 per cent as 19 of the 23 manufacturing groups expanded.

Energy and logistics are keeping pace with that higher level of activity. Coal India’s offtake reached 64.19 million tonnes in July, up 18.4 per cent and the highest ever for the month. Railway freight originating rose 8.9 per cent port cargo 8.8 per cent and electricity generation 7.3 per cent in July 2026

The export market is validating the same production story. Merchandise exports rose 19.6 per cent to $44.24 billion in July, the highest-ever export value for the month.

Engineering-goods exports increased 17.7 per cent, electronics 57.4 per cent and chemicals 14.4 per cent. This means Indian producers are not only satisfying stronger domestic demand but also winning orders in world markets, including in higher-value manufactured products.

Foreign investors are adding another source of long-term capital as gross inward FDI reached about $30.7 billion in April–June 2026, up 14.8 per cent and the strongest quarterly inflow in at least 15 years.

--IANS

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