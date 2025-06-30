June 30, 2025 8:22 PM हिंदी

India speeds up work on bunker-buster warhead for Agni missile with eye on underground targets

India speeds up work on bunker-buster warhead for Agni missile with eye on underground targets

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India is speeding up efforts to develop advanced bunker-buster warheads as part of a variant of the Agni missile system that is capable of penetrating high-value enemy targets that are fortified deep under the ground and cannot be destroyed with conventional weapons.

The move, which was already on the cards, has been expedited following the success of the US strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities that were buried deep beneath the earth in the mountainside and covered with reinforced concrete, according to media reports.

However, unlike the US bunker-buster bombs that were delivered by the B2 stealth bombers, the Indian version will be carried as a warhead on the Agni missile. India is opting for a missile-based delivery system as it reduces costs and enhances operational flexibility.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is understood to be developing a modified version of the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile. While the earlier Agni version has a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres and typically carries nuclear warheads, the new variant will be a conventional weapon capable of carrying a heavier 7,500 kilogram bunker-buster warhead.

Designed to strike hardened enemy facilities buried beneath layers of reinforced concrete, the missile is expected to penetrate 80 to 100 metres underground before detonation. The new bunker-buster warheads will play a crucial role in targeting command-and-control centres, missile silos, and critical military infrastructure in enemy territory.

Two new variants of the Agni-5 are reported to be under development. While one is being designed for an airburst warhead for targets above the ground, such as airfield runways and enemy tanks, the other will have the capability to penetrate deep into hardened subterranean infrastructure - similar to America’s GBU-57, bunker-buster bomb.

The range of these warheads is expected to be limited to 2,500 kilometres compared to the 5,000 km range of the original Agni-5 because of their heavier weight. However, this is considered sufficient for the specific nature of their use.

The missiles are expected to reach speeds between Mach 8 and Mach 20, classifying them as hypersonic weapons with significantly enhanced payloads.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Bihar: JEEVIKA turns lifeline for women, helping them earn livelihood

Bihar: JEEVIKA turns lifeline for women, helping them earn livelihood

PM Modi's Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India's commitment to Global South

PM Modi's Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India's commitment to Global South

Aryna Sabalenka powers into second round with straight sets win over Carson Branstine in women's singles first round of Wimbledon in London on Monday. Photo credit: WTA

Wimbledon: Sabalenka powers into second round with straight sets win over Branstine

10 Years of Digital India: Transformation of Bharat from digitally divided nation to world’s digital capital

10 Years of Digital India: Transformation of Bharat from digitally divided nation to world’s digital capital

Ready to make a call on Jasprit Bumrah playing at Edgbaston at the very last minute, says Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of the second Test against England.

Ready to make a call on Bumrah playing at Edgbaston at the very last minute, says ten Doeschate

Director Sherief's film with KPY Bala titled 'Gandhi Kannadi' (Image credit: PR)

Director Sherief's film with KPY Bala titled 'Gandhi Kannadi'

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his 'Kuch yaadein Baarishon ki' this rainy season

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his 'Kuch yaadein Baarishon ki' this rainy season

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

India and Namibia to deepen bilateral ties, economic cooperation during PM Modi's visit (File image)

India and Namibia to deepen bilateral ties, economic cooperation during PM Modi's visit

Actor Suriya tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts! (Photo Credit: Vishnu Manchu X)

Actor Suriya tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts!