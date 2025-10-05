October 05, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday that the country must build indigenous technological capabilities in the time of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The minister urged the Indian industry to prioritise 'Atmanirbhar innovation' over imitation during the 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave held in the national capital.

"AI must not be seen as a product to be consumed but as a Swadeshi capability to be cultivated," Scindia said, stressing that AI should be developed in Indian languages, for Indian priorities, and not treated as an imported product. He cited the Bhashini app as a live example of AI translation empowering citizens in real time.

While highlighting India’s growing strength across sectors such as semiconductors, telecom, and digital finance, Scindia also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic years showed the world the strategic importance of chips in the global economy. He called semiconductors “the very fabric of the future progress of mankind.”

He emphasised that India transformed this challenge into an opportunity, guided by the ancient wisdom of Chanakya, who advised asking why, what, and how before taking action.

“We learnt a lesson from the COVID pandemic, that the fate of billion-dollar companies lies in the ability of a small chip. For India, it was a moment of decision, not despair,” the minister said.

The minister highlighted India’s Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, which includes setting up fabrication units across multiple states and skilling 85,000 youth. Investments in this sector have already exceeded Rs 1.6 lakh crore, establishing India as a self-reliant and future-ready economy.

India has emerged as a fulcrum for the Global South, a voice of fairness and equity, and a bridge between fractured geopolitical blocs, he added.

--IANS

aar/

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision, says Harbhajan Singh

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on World Teachers' Day. Photo credit: SAI

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day