India sent strong message to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor: VP Dhankhar (Lead)

Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Prime Minister Narendra sent a strong message that India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism.

Vice President said that PM Modi has done the work that could not be done in the past several decades. He said that through 'Operation Sindoor', India has sent a global message that India has changed now.

"Our Prime Minister has said that water and blood can't flow together. The world is surprised to see the unity of Indian after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response through 'Operation Sindoor'. This is a new Bharat," said the Vice President while addressing 'Krishi Udyoga Sammelan' in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Monday, which was also attended by MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing the event, the Vice President said that this time, Pakistan didn't ask for proof because the terrorists themselves had provided evidence of Operation Sindoor to the world.

"The world has seen that when the coffins of those terrorists were escorted by Pakistani military officials and politicians. It was an exemplary action from India. Our PM has also made it clear that, if Pakistan dares a terror attack in future, India will destroy them completely," he added.

Meanwhile, lauding India's becoming the fourth largest economy in the world, the Vice President said, "Today, India has surpassed Japan to become the fourth largest economy, and the days will come soon when India will also surpass Germany to become the world's third largest economy."

Calling it a proud moment for the country, he said that India has successfully achieved this milestone with the contribution of people from all sectors, especially farmers.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, agriculture-based entrepreneurs, and industrialists on this occasion, Dhankhar asserted that farmers can contribute more to making India a developed nation, but they need helping hands.

"I would advise MPs, MLAs, agro-industries and entrepreneurs to come forward to adopt villages and help farmers. I believe that this step will not only increase production but make farmers more confident," Dhankhar said.

