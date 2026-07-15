India remains indispensable to US Indo-Pacific vision: Report

Rome, July 15 (IANS) The India-US partnership is anchored in shared interests spanning maritime security, economic resilience, technological advancement, and the maintenance of a stable regional order. Although China's assertiveness has reinforced this convergence, it is not the driving force behind the relationship.

The enduring foundation lies in the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and the recognition that secure, prosperous and influential India is vital to Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, a report has stated.

“The recent turbulence in India-US relations has prompted questions about whether one of the world’s most consequential strategic partnerships is beginning to lose momentum. A series of decisions by the Trump administration, including renewed tariffs on India, the symbolic removal of ‘Indo’ from references to the US Indo-Pacific Command, an official map depicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan, and renewed outreach to Islamabad, have collectively generated unease in New Delhi,” a report in the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (IIIPS) detailed.

“Taken together, these developments suggest a relationship facing unexpected headwinds. Yet such an assessment risks confusing political disruption with strategic reality. It is important to note that the current strains are less the product of structural divergence than of a personality-driven and transactional approach to foreign policy,” it added.

The report noted that the recent strain in ties stems from US President Donald Trump’s preference for “short-term bargaining, symbolic signalling, and bilateral leverage” rather than any significant revaluation of America’s long-term strategic interests.

“Personal leadership styles can alter diplomatic atmospherics, but they cannot erase geopolitical realities. This distinction is important because the India-US partnership has never rested solely on personal chemistry between leaders. From the civil nuclear agreement to the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner and the conclusion of foundational defence agreements, successive US administrations have recognised India’s unique strategic role,” it stated.

Emphasising that the Indian Ocean forms the real bedrock of the relationship, the report said that American and Indian interests in the maritime domain are not merely complementary but increasingly aligned.

For the United States, it said, the Indian Ocean remains critical to maintaining its military presence, safeguarding energy supplies and securing global trade routes. From Diego Garcia to the Strait of Hormuz, its strategic relevance is evident.

The report noted that for India, the Indian Ocean is its foremost strategic neighbourhood, carrying nearly 95 per cent of the country's trade by volume and the bulk of its energy imports.

“Ensuring secure Sea Lines of Communication is therefore not simply a maritime priority but an economic necessity. Here lies the real strategic convergence: both Washington and New Delhi seek an open, stable and rules-based Indian Ocean where no single power can dominate the maritime commons,” it added.

Highlighting the wider significance of the bilateral ties, the report said, “the current strains should be understood not as the beginning of strategic separation but as a temporary political detour. The sooner Washington recognises that reality, the stronger and more enduring the partnership will become.”

--IANS

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