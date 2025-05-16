India remains committed to ensuring safety, comfort, and well-being of all Hajis

May 16, 2025 1:32 AM हिंदी

Riyadh, May 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan met pilgrims from different Indian states in Mecca on Thursday as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to make efforts to ensure a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage for all.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan visited pilgrims from various states and enquired about their welfare and issues of concern in Mecca today. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of the Indian pilgrims and making their spiritual Haj journey hassle-free," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Ambassador accompanied by Indian Consul (Haj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel and other coordinators, inspected various functional desks, branch offices, and branch dispensaries set up to serve the Indian pilgrims in Mecca.

The Ambassador also undertook a comprehensive review of the Azizia transport in Mecca. Azizia transport is seamless, 24-hour service provided for the pilgrims from their residences to the Haram Sharif by the Indian Haj Mission.

The medical and accommodation facilities for Indian Haj pilgrims are also being continuously monitored and reviewed. The Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials and staff deployed in temporary branch offices and dispensaries, various cells and desks, set up by the Indian Haj Mission.

In a significant moment under the Indian government's progressive 'Lady Without Mehram' (LWM) policy, the Indian Ambassador and his wife on Wednesday received an all women Haj pilgrim group from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal in Saudi Arabia.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan, along with his spouse Rifat Khan welcomed an all-women group of pilgrims from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal today. Women are benefiting from the Government of India's progressive policy of allowing Haj without a male companion under the Lady Without Mehram' category," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

With the Indian government committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage for all, Ambassador Khan on Wednesday also reviewed the arrival arrangements of Indian pilgrims during his visit to the Jeddah Haj Terminal. Accompanied by Indian Consul General in Jeddah Mohammed Hashim, the Indian diplomat met all the staff and the community volunteers.

The first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims arrived in the country on April 29. With the government according highest priority for Indian Muslims to undertake the annual pilgrimage, the country allocation for India has gradually increased to 175,025 in 2025 from 136,020 in 2014.

For Haj 2025, the Indian Haj Mission is ensuring dedicated support for elderly pilgrims and persons with special needs, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), which through the Haj Committee of India manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, said on Wednesday.

All the necessary arrangements including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines.

--IANS

int/scor/as

