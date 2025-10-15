October 15, 2025 5:37 PM हिंदी

India reaffirms commitment to boost global cooperation, benchmarks in herbal medicine regulation

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to boost global cooperation and benchmarks in the regulation of herbal medicine at the 16th Annual Meeting of the World Health Organization – International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (WHO-IRCH).

A delegation led by Dr. Raghu Arackal, Advisor (Ayurveda) and Deputy Director General (I/c), Ministry of Ayush, presented the Workshop Report on “Efficacy and Intended Use of Herbal Medicines (Working Group-3)”. It highlighted India’s evolving regulatory framework and evidence-based policy initiatives in traditional medicine.

On the opening day of the meeting, being held in Indonesia’s Jakarta from October 14 to 16, Arackal delivered a presentation on the status of herbal medicines in India, highlighting recent initiatives, policy developments, and international partnerships led by the Ministry of Ayush.

His address underscored India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the regulatory ecosystem for traditional medicines and its proactive role in fostering global collaborations in the sector.

Dr. Raman Mohan Singh, Director, Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), presented the Workshop Report on “Safety and Regulation of Herbal Medicines (Working Group-1)” and delivered a separate presentation on “Safety and Regulation of Herbal Medicines – Indian Perspective.”

“The Indian delegation’s comprehensive contributions underscore India’s pivotal role in shaping global standards for the quality, safety, and efficacy of herbal medicines,” the Ministry of Ayush said.

“Through active collaboration with international regulatory bodies under the aegis of WHO–IRCH, India continues to champion the cause of harmonised and science-based regulation in traditional medicine and natural product-based healthcare,” it added.

Dr. Mahesh Dadhich, CEO of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), also contributed to discussions on the sustainable use of medicinal plants and the importance of international collaboration in ensuring quality control and standardisation.

“India’s participation reaffirms its ongoing commitment to strengthening international cooperation and advancing global benchmarks in the field of herbal medicine regulation,” the Ministry said.

The event brought together global regulatory authorities and experts to strengthen international cooperation and harmonisation in the regulation of herbal medicines.

