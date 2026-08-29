August 29, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

India provides RO water plant for district hospital in Sri Lanka

India provides RO water plant for district hospital in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 29 (IANS) Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Maitrey Kulkarni, on Saturday inaugurated a RO Water Treatment Plant at Monaragala District General Hospital, along with R M Jayawardena, Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security and Cooperative Development.

“Acting High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni inaugurated a RO Water Treatment Plant at Monaragala District General Hospital, together with Hon. R. M. Jayawardena, Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security and Cooperative Development. This gift from the people of India will ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for patients, visitors and hospital staff, further strengthening India–Sri Lanka development partnership in the healthcare sector,” the Consulate General of India in Hambantota, Sri Lanka stated on X.

On Thursday, the High Commissioner met the Governor of Southern Province, Susiripala Manawadu. Discussions centred on various initiatives underway.

“Acting HC Maitrey Kulkarni met Hon’ble Governor of Southern Province, Prof. Susiripala Manawadu. Discussions centred on various India-Sri Lanka initiatives underway, particularly those focused on further strengthening cultural, educational and people-to-people ties between India and the Southern Province,” the Consulate stated on X.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, co-chaired the 41st Board Meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Foundation in New Delhi, along with the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne.

“Today, co-chaired the 41st Board Meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Foundation in New Delhi, along with the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne.

Board Members Mohan Kumar, Ashok Malik, and Prasad Kariyawasam also attended the meeting, Ambassador Jha stated on X.

“The meeting reviewed the Foundation’s ongoing initiatives and examined new project proposals to deepen India-Sri Lanka ties across education, culture, science, technology, and other areas,” he added.

–IANS

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