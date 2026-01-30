'India now fastest-growing economy': Leaders react to Economic Survey 2026

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Political reactions poured in on Friday after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament, with leaders across parties offering sharply contrasting assessments of the country’s economic trajectory, growth projections and sectoral challenges.

Welcoming the findings, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar highlighted India’s rapid rise in global economic rankings.

“Facing the challenges of the Covid era, India became the world’s fifth-largest economy during this period, and just a few days ago, we became the fourth-largest economy. Today, a hardworking and capable government is running the country, which is steadily advancing towards the Viksit Bharat goal. As a result, India has become the fastest-growing country in the world,” Rajbhar told IANS.

However, opposition leaders struck a cautious note. BJD MP Sasmit Patra said while the growth projections appear promising, the real test lies in agriculture and allied sectors.

“From a national perspective, the economic survey has indicated certain GDP growth rates. While they sound very good and there is a possibility of achieving them, the largest contribution will come from two sectors. The first is agriculture and farming. Looking at the farm sector today, markets are not opening, and procurement is not happening. Farmers are not getting fertilisers,” he told IANS.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defended the government’s economic approach, citing the survey’s emphasis on reforms.

“According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, India’s ‘Reform Express’ focuses on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, resilient growth, and steady progress -- this is the aim of the Modi government,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo described the survey as encouraging and reflective of policy continuity.

“The recently released economic survey is very encouraging. These reports indicate that the visionary policies of the Prime Minister are now clearly visible on the ground. The forecast for next year was 6.8 per cent, which has now been revised to 7.2 per cent, a very positive development,” he told IANS.

In contrast, Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar raised concerns about Maharashtra’s fiscal health.

“In the economic survey, Maharashtra’s situation has already been highlighted. After studying it, it becomes clear that the state will struggle to carry out future projects, and even banks may not be able to provide credit. We have been observing the state’s finances for the past two years,” he said.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 was tabled a day after the Budget Session of Parliament began. Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the supervision of Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, the document provides the government’s official assessment of the economy and an outlook for the coming fiscal year.

As in previous years, the Survey focuses on key growth drivers, fiscal and external sector stability, inflation trends, employment conditions and the pace of structural reforms, setting the stage for the Union Budget to be presented next.

--IANS

rs/dpb