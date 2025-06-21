Since 1971, India never accepted any outside mediation: Ex-Army chief V.P. Malik debunks Trump’s ceasefire claims (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) In an exclusive interview with IANS, former Army Chief Gen V.P. Malik, who led India to victory in the 1999 Kargil War, debunks US President Donald Trump's claims of stopping a war between India and Pakistan. Drawing from his strategic experience, Gen Malik offers sharp insights into US-Pakistan dynamics, rising tensions in West Asia, and how India must safeguard its national interest while navigating shifting global alliances.

IANS: US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he “stopped a war” between India and Pakistan. From your experience and strategic assessment, how credible are these claims? Was there ever a situation where external mediation played a significant role?

Gen Malik: The US is a global power. It has national interests all across the globe. It monitors every developing conflict situation closely. Ever since India and Pakistan became nuclear weapons states in May 1998, it has monitored the conflict situation in South Asia even more closely. A war between India and Pakistan is not in the US' national interests. The US makes an intense effort to prevent it.

During the Kargil war, Op Parakram and the Mumbai 26/11 attack, the US maintained close diplomatic communications with both countries to stop or prevent a war. During the Kargil war, when Pakistan’s Prime Minister went to Washington, then President Bill Clinton put pressure on him to withdraw Pakistani troops from our side of the LoC. Pakistan agreed to do so, like it has done now on 10th May during Operation Sindoor.

However, India pursued its own political objective on both occasions. It accepted Pakistan’s direct request for a ceasefire when its political objective was achieved. During any conflict, there is always effort by the international community, particularly big powers like the US, to influence the conflict situation. However, ever since 1971, India has never accepted any outside mediation. I do not accept President Trump’s megalomaniac false claim that he stopped the war and that soon he would resolve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. This issue has been clarified by Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri. I believe his statement to be the truth.

IANS: What do you make of Trump’s repeated assertions that he offered to mediate on Kashmir — a highly sensitive bilateral issue? Does this signal a broader shift in how global powers perceive the India-Pakistan conflict?

Gen Malik: I do not believe so. Not many political leaders in the world give credit to President Trump's pronouncements. On this issue, we don’t need to take him seriously. However, we must accept the fact that any Indo-Pak conflict situation will continue to draw the attention of global powers.

IANS: Recently, Trump met with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir. How do you view this development? Could such interactions embolden Pakistan's military or affect the balance of power in South Asia?

Gen Malik: I have three comments to make on this development. First, President Trump’s lunch invitation to Asim Munir may have been because of the US interests in the on-going Israel-Iran imbroglio and to keep Pakistan on its side in dealing with Iran and China, and President Trump’s personal interests. This invite has definitely enhanced the trust deficit between India and the USA on security related issues.

Secondly, the Trump-Field Marshal Asim Munir meeting reflects on the ideological respect for 'democracy' in the US and Pakistan. Pakistan is a sham democracy. The US has shown the truth for what it is -- a military dictatorship. It also proves once again that in realpolitik, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.

And last, I believe it is not much in the national interest of Pakistan. It is more in the personal interests of its military generals. For post-retirement family life and benefits, Pakistani generals depend on the patronage of the US and the West. They can't get those benefits from their association with China.

IANS: During your tenure, how did the Indian Army view or prepare for potential third-party interference in India-Pakistan military stand-offs, especially post-Kargil? There are also rumours of a coup in Pakistan. How do you see this?

Gen Malik: As Chief, I served under two prime ministers -- I.K. Gujral and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Both tried to maintain good bilateral relations with Pakistan. They maintained communications with outside powers but took security related decisions which they considered to be in national interests. In the political, social and economic circumstances through which Pakistan is currently passing through, and the Pakistan Army leadership in a siege situation due to Balochistan, KPK and now Op Sindoor, a military coup in Pakistan cannot be ruled out.

IANS: The tension between Iran and Israel appears to be escalating dangerously. How do you assess the current situation from a military-strategic lens?

Gen Malik: It is a serious situation, escalating dangerously. If the US steps in, it will become even more serious. Most nations, including the West and the Arab nations will be happy to see Iran give up its nuclear weapons programme. But a forced attempt to change the regime in Iran will make it a chaotic region for a long time. A prolonged warlike situation will adversely affect our diaspora in the whole of West Asia; our economy, particularly our energy requirement and compel us to do political tight rope walking among all friendly nations of the region.

IANS: Given India’s strategic partnerships with both Israel and Iran, how should New Delhi navigate this complex crisis diplomatically and militarily?

Gen Malik: Although not entirely dependent for our important requirements on any one of them, good relations with Israel and Iran are in our national interest. In dealing with the emerging situations, our priority should be national interest rather than any ideology. I see no military role except to safeguard our important assets on the ground and high seas, when and where necessary.

IANS: Some analysts argue that if the Israel-Iran conflict deepens, it could dramatically alter the power dynamics in West Asia. Do you see Turkey, Russia and China stepping in more aggressively? What would this mean for India?

Gen Malik: In a prolonged conflict situation, and if the US steps in, there is a likelihood of Russia, China, even some European countries, supporting Iran diplomatically. Russia and China may also support Iran directly or clandestinely with intelligence and war material without putting boots on the ground. As far as India is concerned, I see no military role except to ensure safety and security of our important assets on the ground and on the high seas when and where necessary. Diplomatically, we should try to diffuse the situation without taking any side.

IANS: How would a direct Israel-Iran confrontation affect Indian interests — particularly energy security, diaspora safety, and maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz?

Gen Malik: All these issues will adversely affect our trade, safety and security of diaspora in West Asia, employment index, revenue expenditure, GDP and our developmental efforts. But I do believe that despite all that, India has the resilience and capacity which will see it through this situation.

IANS: Is India prepared -- diplomatically and militarily -- to respond to a realignment of power in West Asia that may follow a major conflict?

Gen Malik: India has had historical social, cultural and trade relations with most countries in West Asia. It is now a strong political, economically influential regional power. It has seen through several crises in the recent past; global and regional security threats, Western sanctions on Iranian and Russian energy supplies, natural disasters and spread of covid type diseases. I believe we will be able to see through any re-alignment of power in West Asia.

IANS: Does this evolving geopolitical flux present an opportunity for India to assert itself more as a stabilizing power or mediator in the region?

Gen Malik: In every crisis, there are threats and there are opportunities. Our foremost endeavour should be national security and our national interests. We need not hesitate to mediate, provided it is acceptable to conflicting parties, and keeping these two principles in mind.

IANS: Finally, as someone who has seen India through critical war-time decisions, what would be your message to today's leadership on maintaining strategic autonomy while deepening global partnerships?

Gen Malik: Strategic autonomy means being able to take decisions in national interest. I have always believed that (a) there is a symbiotic relationship between security and economic development, and (b) that sound national defence allows sound foreign policy. This will allow India to deepen global partnerships without having to compromise on our values or interests.

--IANS

