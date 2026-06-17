India-Monaco ties will continue to scale new heights in years ahead: Piyush Goyal

Nice/New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he met Prince Albert II of Monaco and discussed expanding the India-Monaco partnership in sectors such as sustainability, the blue economy, innovation and emerging technologies.

Goyal said he also briefed him on the flagship ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ event held in Nice, showcasing India’s vibrant technology and innovation ecosystem and strengthening global collaboration.

“Confident that India-Monaco relations will continue to scale new heights in the years ahead,” Goyal mentioned in a post on social media platform X.

Goyal earlier addressed the closing ceremony of 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in Nice, and expressed optimism and confidence in the outcomes achieved over the past three days, reflecting the immense potential of the India-France innovation partnership.

He highlighted how the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with their shared vision under the 'India-France Year of Innovation 2026', laid the foundation for what has emerged as a truly transformational platform.

“Invited business leaders, CEOs, investors, and innovators to join hands with India in building a brighter and sustainable future powered by innovation at scale,” said Goyal in a post on X.

The minister also visited the iconic Fragonard Factory in Grasse, which offered an inspiring glimpse into its historic legacy that has shaped the global fragrance industry for generations.

He discussed the immense opportunities to deepen India’s collaboration across luxury manufacturing, design, and high-value trade.

“By combining France’s expertise with India’s rich heritage, deep traditional knowledge, and skilled workforce, we can unlock new avenues of innovation and position India as a leading force in the premium fragrance and luxury sectors,” the minister said.

Goyal also launched India’s digital payment interface UPI at the iconic Galeries Lafayette, Nice Massena, France.

—IANS

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