India-Kyrgyzstan relations witnessing a renaissance, PM Modi visit to open new avenues: Tourism Minister

Bishkek/New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) India and Kyrgyzstan are witnessing a renaissance in bilateral relations, with cooperation expanding across political, economic, investment, education, culture and tourism sectors, Kyrgyzstan’s Tourism Minister Eduard Kubatov said on Saturday, expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit will further deepen the partnership.

Kubatov said Kyrgyzstan is very grateful for PM Modi’s visit and is eagerly looking forward to welcoming the Indian Prime Minister for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

“We have a wonderful partnership with India, and we are very grateful and looking forward to Prime Minister Modi’s visit,” he said.

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to host the historic SCO Summit marking the organisation’s 25th anniversary, with more than 20 heads of state and government expected to participate, he said.

Kubatov said PM Modi’s visit is expected to have a broad agenda covering political and economic issues, tourism and other areas of cooperation.

He described India as a global partner of Kyrgyzstan and said New Delhi’s role extends beyond its bilateral relationship with Bishkek to its importance for the wider Central Asian region.

“I believe that across the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations, including political, economic, investment, educational and cultural cooperation, we are now seeing significant progress,” Kubatov said.

He said Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a process of renewal and is working towards building a prosperous and successful country while developing strategic partnerships with other nations.

On tourism, Kubatov said the flow of Indian tourists to Kyrgyzstan is increasing and there is considerable scope to expand it further.

He identified improved air connectivity as one of the key priorities, saying the number of direct flights between Bishkek and Indian cities needs to increase beyond existing connections with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The minister said Kyrgyzstan is also working to simplify visa procedures for Indian tourists and expand visa-free arrangements with more countries to make the country more accessible to international travellers.

He said changing travel patterns amid tensions in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf could also create opportunities for Central Asia and the CIS region to attract more Indian tourists.

--IANS

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