India, Japan deepen Indo-Pacific maritime ties during INS Sahyadri's port call in Yokosuka

Tokyo, Oct 25 (IANS) India and Japan discussed ways to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two nations during the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri's port call in the Yokosuka district.

INS Sahyadri's Commanding Officer, Captain Rajat Kumar, met with Yokosuka district Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa and held talks on further enhancing the maritime cooperation.

Kumar also called on other local dignitaries, including Superintendent Kobayashi Hitoshi, Chief of Police and Rear Admiral Kondo Shuji, Chief of Coast Guard in the Yokosuka region.

During the meetings, the Commanding Officer discussed ways to enhance interoperability and professional exchanges in strengthening maritime cooperation.

INS Sahyadri, an indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate, participated in the sea phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25).

The crucial maritime exercise, conducted between October 16 and 18, was followed by a port call at Yokosuka for the Harbour Phase on October 21.

During the Sea Phase, INS Sahyadri operated alongside JMSDF ships Asahi, Oumi, and submarine Jinryu, engaging in a series of complex maritime drills.

The exercise featured advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) manoeuvres, missile defence simulations, underway replenishment, and flying operations, reflecting a high degree of coordination and interoperability between the two navies.

Earlier on Tuesday, R Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires and Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa received INS Sahyadri in a solemn ceremony at Yokosuka.

The joint exercise is a key manifestation of the 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' established between India and Japan in 2014, aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both nations continue to emphasise collaborative maritime engagements as a cornerstone of their strategic vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

During the Harbour Phase at Yokosuka, crews from INS Sahyadri and JMSDF units engaged in a range of professional and cultural exchanges, including cross-deck visits, joint operational planning, and a combined Yoga session to strengthen camaraderie.

The visit is part of INS Sahyadri's ongoing Long Range Deployment across the Indo-Pacific, highlighting India's active naval outreach and operational readiness.

