August 12, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

India committed to welfare of the world: Mohan Bhagwat

India committed to welfare of the world: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that India is a country that gives the world the gift of dharma and works for the welfare of humanity.

“Our Vedas hold all the scriptures, and the penance of our sages has infused strength and vitality into the nation,” he said.

Bhagwat was addressing the Shri Siyapiya Milan Samaroh on the first death anniversary of Brahmalin Pujya Rewasa Peethadheeshwar Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj at Shri Jankinath Bada Mandir, Rewasa Dham, Sikar, on Tuesday.

He also unveiled a three-foot-high marble statue of Swami Raghavacharya and inaugurated the newly constructed Gurukul Bhawan.

Highlighting India’s civilisational role, Bhagwat said, since ancient times, Bharat has been showing the path of truth, spirituality, and humanity to the world.

“There were times of prosperity and times of adversity, yet this mission continued. Whenever the world especially needs it, India rises,” he said.

Reflecting on post-independence history, he noted that many doubted India’s ability to uphold democracy, yet it not only survived but also strengthened.

“India today is among the foremost democratic nations of the world,” he said.

Quoting spiritual anecdotes, Bhagwat emphasised the oneness of all beings, adding that this vision must be embraced as a national purpose.

Remembering Swami Raghavacharya, he described him as a saint full of affection and belonging for all, dedicated to Sanskrit and culture, and free of discrimination.

“Saints like Raghavacharya Maharaj live on through their work, their penance, and the traditions they establish,” he said, expressing confidence that the Rewasa Peeth will continue to guide society with the same spirit of service and unity.

--IANS

arc/dan

LATEST NEWS

Dewald Brevis' historic 125 leads South Africa to 57-run win over Australia, levels series 1-1 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Protest Men/X

2nd T20I: Brevis' historic 125 leads Proteas to 57-run win over Australia, levels series 1-1

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership (File image)

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership

ISI reviving Hizb to give Kashmir terrorism a new local face

ISI reviving Hizb to give Kashmir terrorism a new local face

Thiruvananthapuram likely to replace Bengaluru as a venue for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram likely to replace Bengaluru as a venue for 2025 Women’s ODI WC

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

SIR row: Aadhaar not conclusive proof of citizenship, says SC

SIR row: Aadhaar not conclusive proof of citizenship, says SC

Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector (File image)

Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector

Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren

Emma Stone calls 4-year-old daughter, 'the greatest gift’ of her life

Emma Stone calls 4-year-old daughter, 'the greatest gift’ of her life