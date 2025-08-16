India in stronger diplomatic position after Trump–Putin talk: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has left India in a more advantageous diplomatic position, with potential economic and strategic gains, according to foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdev said the outcome was largely a win for Putin, but also beneficial for India as it could avert additional sanctions and even lead to tariff relief.

He said that the Trump-Putin meeting, while not a sweeping success for Trump, proved to be a strategic win for Putin and offered India a favourable opening in global diplomacy.

“For Putin, it was a victory. His approach of prioritising a peace formula over an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine prevailed,” Sachdev said.

“Ukraine, the US, and Europe wanted a ceasefire first, but the post-meeting outcome reflected Putin’s terms.”

The talks, Sachdev explained, centred on restoring Russia–US relations before tackling the Ukraine conflict. “Bilateral issues such as minerals and oil exploration, space, defence, nuclear cooperation, and Arctic projects were on the table,” he noted.

For India, the stakes were high. “If the meeting had gone badly, Trump might have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, which could have indirectly hurt India. Now, there’s even a chance the additional tariffs on Indian goods could be revoked,” he said. Sachdev emphasised that prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine risks pushing Moscow closer to Beijing-something India wants to avoid to maintain smooth ties with Russia.

He added that Trump also had a strategic motive: to weaken the Russia-China axis.

“If Russia is persuaded not to align fully with Xi Jinping, the US could offer it incentives. That’s an exchange of favours,” he said.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit China, Sachdev believes this development enhances India’s hand.

“If China senses that India has strong ties with both the US and Russia, it will negotiate more respectfully. This meeting puts PM Modi in a stronger position ahead of any talks with Xi,” he added.

--IANS

sas/dan