June 19, 2025 9:47 PM हिंदी

India-France joint military exercise kicks off in France

India-France joint military exercise kicks off in France

La Cavalerie, June 19 (IANS) The eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise, Shakti, commenced at Camp Larzac in La Cavalerie on Thursday, marking yet another milestone in the growing defence partnership between India and France.

The biennial exercise aims to enhance interoperability and foster mutual understanding between the two militaries, with this year's focus on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 90 personnel, is primarily represented by a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services. The French contingent, also comprising 90 personnel, is represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13 DBLE).

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials from both nations. Brigadier Veeresh Thapar, India’s Military Attache to France, and Colonel HV Kalia, who is leading the Indian contingent, were present from the Indian side. Representing the French Army were Colonel Benjamin Brunet, Commander of the 13 DBLE, and Lieutenant Colonel Castillo, Deputy Commander.

Addressing the troops, the dignitaries underscored the importance of the exercise in building tactical proficiency, operational coordination, and trust.

"Both sides conveyed their best wishes to the participating troops and expressed confidence that the exercise would foster deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the armed forces of India and France", said a defence spokesperson.

"In their remarks, the dignitaries highlighted that Exercise Shakti-VIII would not only enhance the operational preparedness of both armies but also contribute significantly to the growing Indo-French defence partnership", it added.

As both countries continue to expand their strategic partnership beyond the conventional realms, military engagements like Shakti play a crucial role in bolstering bilateral cooperation and reinforcing shared commitments to global peace and stability.

Over the course of the exercise, participating troops will engage in joint tactical drills, share best practices and operational insights, and strengthen bonds of camaraderie and trust.

As the Indian and French troops train side by side, the exercise stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and defence collaboration between the two democracies.

--IANS

sas/as

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi has consolidated BRICS, earned global respect: Brazil envoy

PM Modi has consolidated BRICS, earned global respect: Brazil envoy (IANS Exclusive)

Bengaluru Bravehearts beat Mumbai Dreamers for their second win in Rugby Premier League Season 1 at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Bengaluru Bravehearts beat Mumbai Dreamers for their second win

Award-winning economist arrested in Bangladesh (File image)

Award-winning economist arrested in Bangladesh

Pakistan’s human rights commission slams federal budget (File image)

Pakistan’s human rights commission slams federal budget

Why India’s education system must shift focus from marks to skills

Why India’s education system must shift focus from marks to skills

PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat train in Bihar, wave of joy and elation among residents

PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat train in Bihar, wave of joy and elation among residents

Punjab, Haryana win in women's category; Odisha, Maharashtra in men's section on the second day of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup hockey: Punjab, Haryana win in women's category; Odisha, Maharashtra in men's section

Kylian Mbappe hospitalised with gastroenteritis, says Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe hospitalised with gastroenteritis, says Real Madrid

Nico Rosberg slams Ferrari’s 'clumsy' performance in Canadian Grand Prix as symbolic of a faltering season in the Formula 1.

Formula 1: Rosberg slams Ferrari’s 'clumsy' Canadian GP as symbolic of a faltering season

Zimbabwe name squad two-Test series against world champions South Africa

Zimbabwe name squad two-Test series against world champions South Africa