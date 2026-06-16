India, France exploring stronger cooperation in tech, innovation under PM Modi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India-France partnership is gaining fresh momentum across technology, innovation and strategic sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inviting French businesses and investors to partner in India's growth story.

In a post on X, Goyal said he attended a dinner hosted by noted jurist and IIT Delhi Board Chairperson Harish Salve, where he interacted with industry leaders from India and France, members of academia, researchers and innovators.

The India-France relationship has gained fresh momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, with cooperation expanding across strategic, economic, technology and innovation sectors, the minister said.

In addition, he urged French companies and investors to become part of India's growth journey and work together towards a more prosperous and sustainable future for both nations.

During his visit to France, Goyal toured Sophia Antipolis, Europe's largest science and technology hub, as part of efforts to strengthen India's deep-tech engagement with European markets.

Describing it as Europe's Silicon Valley, the minister said the technology park offers a successful model of how research, talent and enterprise can come together to drive innovation and economic growth. The hub is home to more than 2,600 companies operating across a wide range of advanced technology sectors.

Goyal said India is steadily emerging as a global centre for innovation and manufacturing and invited industry leaders at the technology park to explore opportunities for investment, collaboration and scaling up operations in the country.

He noted that India's innovation ecosystem is creating new avenues for partnerships and co-development of technologies that can benefit not only India and France but also the wider global community.

In Nice, the minister also met local leaders and representatives from government, business, innovation and investment circles to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation.

Goyal highlighted that Nice is hosting Bharat Innovates 2026 at the Palais des Expositions, an event showcasing India's deep-tech capabilities through the participation of 120 startups and more than 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 technology domains.

According to the minister, the event has attracted over 350 global investors and venture capitalists, reflecting growing international interest in India's expanding innovation and startup ecosystem.

--IANS

ag/