India, Finland set to deepen engagement under EU FTA: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister on Thursday met Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Riikka Purra, and discussed strengthening economic and financial cooperation, enhancing trade and investment ties, and expanding collaboration in digitalisation and emerging sectors.

The two leaders also explored opportunities to further deepen India-Finland engagement under the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

Goyal reached Finland from successful visits to Belgium and Spain.

The minister also had productive discussions with Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs, Sakari Puisto.

“We discussed ways to deepen India-Finland cooperation in investments, innovation, R&D, startups and business partnerships,” said Goyal in a post on X.

They also explored collaboration across AI, 6G, quantum technologies, semiconductors, space and sustainability, while discussing how the India-EU FTA can further strengthen trade and investment between our countries.

The visit focuses on strengthening cooperation in innovation, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies and industrial research.

Goyal was scheduled to participate in the India-Finland Business Roundtable with Finnish companies engaged in digitalisation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and the circular economy.

An MoU between CII and Business Finland will also be signed to strengthen institutional collaboration, according to an earlier statement.

Goyal will also visit leading Finnish companies and innovation institutions, including Nokia Corporation, VTT Research Centre, KONE Corporation and the Kemppi Group, to explore opportunities for collaboration in telecom infrastructure, 6G research, smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, industrial machinery, EV charging infrastructure, frontier technologies, sustainable mobility, industrial innovation and investment.

The visit comes at a significant juncture in India-EU relations, with both sides committed to strengthening economic cooperation and working towards the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The visit is also set to impart fresh momentum to India's engagement with Europe by promoting trade and investment, strengthening collaboration in emerging technologies, clean energy, innovation and advanced manufacturing, fostering closer partnerships between businesses and innovation ecosystems, and reinforcing India's position as a trusted global partner for innovation, manufacturing and sustainability.

--IANS

na/