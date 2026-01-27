January 27, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

India-EU trade deal sends a powerful signal of trust, stability, partnership: Industry

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, on Tuesday said that in a changing global economic order, the India-EU free trade agreement sends a powerful signal of trust, stability, and long-term partnership.

In a statement, Mittal said the signing of the India-EU FTA reflects the decisive leadership and strategic resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European political leadership in strengthening the India–EU partnership.

“I am confident that this FTA will open new avenues for collaboration, particularly in digital infrastructure, space connectivity, and secure networks, offering European investors a compelling opportunity to innovate and scale with India for global markets,” he said.

The agreement also opens opportunities for Indian companies like Airtel to invest in the digital infrastructure in Europe.

“I congratulate our leadership and the people of India and the European Union on this turning point in our shared future,” Mittal noted.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) welcomed the pact, describing it as an agreement of long-term strategic significance.

According to him, the FTA is poised to unlock substantial untapped trade and investment opportunities, enabling deeper market access, stronger value-chain integration, and enhanced export competitiveness across manufacturing and high-value sectors.

"Combination of tariff reduction, investment protection, and geographical indication recognition will repositions India as a value creator rather than competing only on volumes," said Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General, PHDCCI.

"The EU–India FTA, alongside the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) and Geographical Indications (GI) Agreement, is expected to generate a sustained expansion in India’s exports to the European Union," Mehta mentioned.

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVW) said with EU being one of India’s largest trading partners, this agreement will further propel the Indian economy, benefit the EU as well, and truly be a win-win for both regions.

“Greater tariff certainty and a more predictable trade framework will allow us to evaluate the introduction of a wider range of European models for Indian customers. Over time, this can support deeper technology transfer, capability building, and long-term investment in the Indian automotive ecosystem. As more details emerge, we will be able to assess the medium- and long-term implications of this agreement,” he said.

--IANS

na/

