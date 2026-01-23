January 23, 2026 8:49 PM हिंदी

‘India Energy Week 2026’ to showcase country’s growth story to the world: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The ‘India Energy Week 2026’ (IEW 2026) will serve as a platform for concrete business outcomes, with several major agreements and memoranda of understanding proposed to be signed during the event in Goa from January 27-30, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

The minister said that a series of key side events and roundtables will be organised alongside the main conference. These include the 9th Prime Minister’s Roundtable, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with global CEOs, Indian public sector undertakings and private sector leaders, including senior executives from leading global energy and technology companies.

The event is expected to bring together global energy ministers, industry leaders, policymakers, financial institutions, academia, and technology providers at a defining moment for the global energy sector.

The platform will focus on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways, said the minister.

IEW 2026 is expected to be the largest edition so far, with over 75,000 delegates, more than 600 exhibitors, including 180 international exhibitors, over 500 global speakers and 120+ conference sessions.

At least 17 Ministers and Deputy Ministers from countries including the UAE, Canada, the Netherlands, Oman, Brunei, Myanmar, Tanzania and others have confirmed their participation, along with international organisations such as the International Energy Forum, BIMSTEC and the Eurasian Economic Union, said Puri.

The exhibition will be organised across 11 thematic zones hosted by leading public sector undertakings, covering areas such as digitalisation and AI, hydrogen, renewable energy, petrochemicals, biofuels, LNG ecosystem, city gas distribution, Make in India and net-zero solutions, with new additions including a Nuclear Energy Zone and a Sustainable Aviation Fuel Zone.

Eleven country pavilions, including Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Russia and China, will further strengthen international engagement, said Puri.

