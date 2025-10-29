India emerging as maritime hub under PM Modi: Captain Dhananjay

October 29, 2025 9:49 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) India’s maritime sector is undergoing a transformative phase under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, said Captain Dhananjay Kumar of Bothra Shipping during the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday.  

Praising the Prime Minister’s long-term vision and sustained commitment to maritime development, Captain Kumar said India is steadily emerging as a global maritime hub.

He noted that since 2016, PM Modi has consistently worked to strengthen the maritime industry through large-scale reforms and modernisation initiatives.

“In the past decade, India has witnessed major innovations and expansion across seaports, including Vadavan, Vizhinjam, and Paradip. This progress reflects the government’s focused approach to making India a maritime power,” he told IANS.

Captain Kumar highlighted that the development of new ports, coastal trade routes, and improved logistics infrastructure has played a crucial role in boosting India’s cargo-handling capacity.

“Enhanced rail connectivity to key industries such as steel, fertiliser, and mining has made transportation more efficient and reliable, strengthening the country’s trade network,” he added.

According to him, these initiatives have not only attracted global attention but also contributed significantly to job creation, regional economic growth, and India’s integration into the global supply chain.

Discussing PM Modi’s Vision 2047, Captain Kumar said it represents a blueprint for India’s emergence as a global leader in maritime trade and shipping through technological innovation and sustainable development.

“The Prime Minister’s goal is to build a self-reliant and economically strong India by turning the maritime sector into a driver of national progress,” he stated.

He also added that India’s growing maritime strength is a reflection of the country’s long-term commitment to achieving economic resilience and global competitiveness through strategic port development and modernisation.

