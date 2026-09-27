India, Canada prepare to take bilateral ties to 'higher level': EAM Jaishankar

United Nations, Sep 27 (IANS) India and Canada are preparing to take their relationship “to a higher level”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said after meeting Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The brief but significant assessment came as the two countries moved to build on a diplomatic reset and convert a series of high-level contacts into agreements on trade, energy, technology, security and education.

“Always a pleasure to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada #UNGA81,” EAM Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“A productive discussion as we prepare to take the relationship to a higher level,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar also posted photographs and a short video of the meeting. Neither side immediately disclosed the specific issues discussed or announced a new agreement.

The language nevertheless marked a further step in a relationship that has changed sharply over the past year. India and Canada have restored senior diplomatic engagement and launched several mechanisms covering economic and strategic cooperation.

India and Canada announced a shared roadmap during Anand’s visit to India in October 2025. Prime Minister Mark Carney then travelled to Mumbai and New Delhi early this year.

Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used that visit to set an expansive agenda. They agreed to structure a renewed strategic partnership around security and defence cooperation and an advancing trade partnership.

The leaders also committed to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2026. Canada says the proposed pact is intended to help lift annual two-way trade to $70 billion by 2030.

The negotiations cover trade in goods and services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility and sustainable development.

The two countries also announced a strategic energy partnership involving liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, uranium, solar energy and hydrogen.

A major commercial outcome was a $2.6 billion agreement under which Canada-based Cameco is to supply India with nearly 22 million pounds of uranium for nuclear power generation between 2027 and 2035.

Other areas identified for cooperation include critical minerals, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, aerospace, space research, higher education and resilient supply chains.

“India is the fastest-growing major economy and a powerhouse of global commerce and technology,” Carney said during his India visit.

The relationship also has a large human dimension. Canada says more than 1.8 million Canadians are of Indian origin. India was Canada’s largest source country for most immigration categories, including study permits, in 2024.

Official Canadian data put merchandise trade between the countries at $10.9 billion in 2025. Canadian services exports to India reached $15.6 billion in 2024, driven mainly by education-related travel.

The two governments have also reopened structured discussions on national security and law enforcement. Their agreed agenda covers terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, cybercrime, extortion, financial fraud, narcotics and immigration enforcement.

--IANS

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