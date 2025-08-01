August 01, 2025 8:34 AM हिंदी

India buying Russian oil ‘point of irritation’ in our relationship: Rubio

Washington, Aug 1 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that India’s continued purchase of Russian oil remains a “point of irritation” in its relationship with the United States, even as both countries maintain strategic ties.

His remarks come a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty on Indian imports, citing India’s trade ties with Russia and high trade barriers.

"Look, India is an ally. It’s a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you’re not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything," Rubio told Fox Radio.

"India has huge energy needs, and that includes the ability to buy oil and coal and gas and things that it needs to power its economy, like every country does. And it buys it from Russia, because Russian oil is sanctioned and cheap, meaning they have to, in many cases, are selling it under the global price because of their sanctions. Yep. And that, unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort. So it is most certainly a point of irritation in our relationship with India," he added.

Rubio's remarks follows President Trump’s tariff announcement, made via his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday.

Trump stated that the US would impose a 25 per cent tariff, with an added penalty, on Indian imports starting Friday, August 1.

"ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!" Trump posted.

He further accused India of maintaining “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers” globally, and argued that India’s tariffs are among the highest in the world.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high," Trump said.

"At a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine, these things are not good. India has always bought the majority of its military supplies from Russia and is one of the largest buyers of Russian energy, along with China," he added.

