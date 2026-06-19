India-Armenia partnership to advance high-altitude balloon, near-space testing: Report

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Indian near-space startup Red Balloon Aerospace has signed a partnership agreement with Armenia's Bazoomq Space Research Laboratory to jointly develop high-altitude balloon technologies, near-space testing capabilities and AI-enabled payload systems, according to a report.

According to an analysis by Orbital Today, the collaboration aims to advance stratospheric research and commercial applications through a series of joint demonstration campaigns using high-altitude balloon platforms.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Red Balloon Aerospace and Bazoomq will integrate and test experimental payloads in the stratosphere, exposing instruments onboard computing systems to near-space conditions well above commercial aviation altitudes but below Earth's orbit, the report added.

A key area of cooperation will be the development of artificial intelligence-enabled onboard systems capable of processing data in real time, managing payload operations and supporting semi-autonomous missions with limited ground intervention.

Moreover, the partners will collaborate on technologies related to stability and pointing systems, communications relay concepts, sensing payloads and advanced data-processing workflows.

The report further stated that for Red Balloon Aerospace, the agreement comes shortly after its Mission SANA flight conducted on May 27, 2026.

During the mission, the company launched VISTA, which it described as India's first indigenous stratospheric super-pressure balloon platform capable of carrying commercial payloads.

The Armenian organisation has previously undertaken stratospheric initiatives in collaboration with the AYAS Aerospace Society and views near-space systems as an important bridge between terrestrial infrastructure, aviation and satellite-based services.

According to the report, the partnership will focus not only on research and development but also on exploring opportunities in government programmes, grant-funded projects and customer-driven prototypes.

High-altitude platform systems are increasingly attracting global attention as a flexible and cost-effective complement to satellites, it said.

--IANS

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