India, Armenia discuss issues related to defence cooperation

New Delhi/Yerevan, April 29 (IANS) Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in the capital on Wednesday, discussing issues related to defence cooperation.

Lieutenant General Asryan arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit to India.

"During his official visit to India, First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan met with the Defence Secretary of India Rajesh Kumar Singh," Armenia's Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"Issues related to Armenia-India cooperation in the defence sector were discussed," it added.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan held a meeting with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal, A P Singh, with discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening bilateral air power ties.

"Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia on an official visit to India, called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening bilateral air power ties," Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre posted on X.

According to the statement released by Armenia's Ministry of Defence, the two officials discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defence sector.

Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and discussed ways to have joint ventures in the development of military hardware.

"General Anil Chauhan CDS held discussions with Lt General Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of Armenia, during his official visit to India. The General officer was received by the CDS and was accorded a Guard of Honour," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

"The engagement reflected the steady advancement of India-Armenia Defence Relations. Both sides also explored avenues for joint ventures in the development of military hardware, reaffirming their shared commitment to a robust, future-oriented and mutually beneficial strategic partnership," it added.

According to the statement released by Armenia's Ministry of Defence, the two officials discussed issued related to the current course of cooperation between between India and Armenia in the defence sector.

"The parties discussed issues related to the current course of #cooperation between Armenia and India in the defence sector, summarized the results of the activities carried out within the framework of the bilateral cooperation plan," Armenia's Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"At the end of the meeting, agreements were reached on deepening cooperation in a number of professional areas," it added.

--IANS

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