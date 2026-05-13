India and Uzbekistan discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues of mutual interest

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India and Uzbekistan held the 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Wednesday, discussing bilateral ties with focus on trade and investment, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, cooperation in education and other sectors.

The two sides also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The 17th round of India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi on 13 May 2026, co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Mr. Bakhromjon Aloev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X.

"Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on trade and investment, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, cooperation in educational, cultural fields and other consular issues. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

India and Uzbekistan share ties that go back deep in ancient history. India was one of the first nations to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter’s independence. The protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between two nations was signed in Tashkent in 1992, according to MEA. India and Uzbekistan signed their Strategic Partnership in 2011.

Earlier in the day, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhromjon Aloev, arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting set to be hosted by India from Thursday.

"Warm greetings to the Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Aloyev Bakhromjon Joraboevich of Uzbekistan as he arrives in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting," the MEA posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will chair the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on May 14-15, the MEA announced on Tuesday.

India holds the BRICS chair in 2026 guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

--IANS

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