'India and Saudi Arabia united by shared resolve to combat terrorism'

Riyadh, May 29 (IANS) The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Thursday shared India’s firm resolve towards terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach and the 'new normal policy' in light of Operation Sindoor during a visit to Gulf Research Centre, a prominent think-tank in Saudi Arabia recognised for its expertise in global affairs.

The delegation, welcomed by Chairman Abdulaziz Sager, held a frank and productive exchange of views. The discussions also focused on a strong India-Saudi Arabia partnership across all domains, including security and defense cooperation.

"India-Saudi Arabia continue to deepen ties across security, defence and global affairs, united by a shared resolve to combat terrorism. Our all-party delegation had a candid and insightful exchange at Gulf Research Centre with Chairman Abdulaziz Sager sharing India's zero-tolerance and new normal approach post-Operation Sindoor and exploring ways to strengthen the India-Saudi partnership," Panda posted on X.

Later, the delegation held interactions with President Abdulmajeed Albanyan of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in Riyadh, sharing strong concerns about cross-border terrorism and India's position of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"Strengthening security ties and advancing counter-terrorism cooperation, the India-Saudi partnership continues to deepen. Along with our all-party delegation colleagues, we visited Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and had a meaningful exchange with President Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, discussing India's firm zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism and shared opportunities in security education and research," Panda posted on X.

Earlier, the delegates also interacted with the Saudi Civil Society, including distinguished guests from the government, think-tanks, business, and media. They shared India's resolute stance on terrorism, Operation Sindoor, and India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership.

The delegation led by Panda also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Satnam Singh Sandhu highlighted that India and Saudi Arabia stand united in enhancing the bilateral ties and promoting a secure and peaceful environment in the region.

"Led by Baijayant Jay Panda, our All-Party Delegation representing India in Saudi Arabia engaged with key voices from the Saudi government, civil society, think-tanks, business and media. We conveyed India's firm stance against terrorism and shared insights on Operation Sindoor, a proud symbol of India’s global humanitarian leadership. India and Saudi Arabia stand united in strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the region," Sandhu posted on X.

The delegation on Wednesday had an extensive discussion with Adel Bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi highlighting what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech earlier this month – that "this is certainly not the era of war but this is also not the era of terrorism". The delegates reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and appreciated the support received from political leadership in Saudi Arabia in condemning the April 22 Pahlagam terrorist attack.

They underlined the importance of coordinated action against terrorism, dismantling terrorist infrastructure, denying safe havens, financing and political justification to terrorist entities, highlighting the "new normal" in India’s approach to terrorism.

"The delegation held a meeting with Mishaal Al-Sulami, Deputy Speaker of Shura Council. The Indian delegation expressed deep gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It conveyed that India stands firm and united in its resolve to fight terrorism. Acts of terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances or reasons. Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council, Abdulrahman Snitan A. Alharbi and senior Members of the Committee hosted the delegation for lunch," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement.

"The delegation also met Mushabab bin Ayed Al-Qahtani, Director General of Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and held discussions which focused on India’s approach to countering terror. In all the meetings, the Indian delegation underlined that India has received unwavering support from Saudi Arabia on issues related to counter-terrorism. Both countries will continue to work together in their efforts towards de-radicalization and curbing extremism," the statement added

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy hosted a dinner interaction with the participation of distinguished personalities from Saudi civil society, which gave an opportunity for further discussions on countering terrorism as well as broader topics related to India-Saudi bilateral partnership.

