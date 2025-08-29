India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) Stressing that Japan's technology and India's talented human resources and large market complement each other, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday stressed that Tokyo remains determined to further invest in India and strengthen cooperation.

While addressing a joint press meet with PM Narendra Modi following their annual summit in Tokyo, Ishiba also recalled his 2019 visit to India. He stated that India and Japan need to maintain free and open international order in the Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.

"Today, India has the world's largest population and a dramatic economic growth. India is bringing transformation to the whole world through innovations. Japan can also boast of advanced technology, leading the world's growth. When we think about Japan and India relations going forward, we need to take advantage of each other's strengths to bring solutions to our challenges and to help each other. Japan and India share the fundamental values and in the Indo-Pacific region, we need to maintain free and open international order based on rule of law. We share the responsibility to strengthen such an international order," the Japanese PM said.

"As we see increasing opaqueness in the international circumstances, Japan and India need to bring their strengths together for peace and stability of the region. Prime Minister Modi visited Japan as Prime Minister back in September of 2014 for the first time and the two countries agreed to have special strategic and global partnership. In the past 10 years, we have been able to see advancement in both those areas," he added.

Japanese PM stated that he and PM Modi, discussed advancing the bilateral relationship forward in the coming 10 years.

Sharing details about the talks, Ishiba stated, "At our meeting here today, based upon such accumulation, we were able to have exchange of views on how to advance our relationship forward in the coming 10 years. First of all, in order to secure peace and stability for the Indo-Pacific, we need to deepen cooperation between the defence authorities between our two countries."

Ishiba's remarks came after he held the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with PM Modi at Kantei, the official residence of PM of Japan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other officials also attended the meeting.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at Kantei as he arrived to hold the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit discussions. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Ishiba addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum. CEOs and business leaders from various fields participated in the event. In his address, PM Modi spoke about India's deep economic ties with Japan and also mentioned about areas where cooperation between two nations can deepen in the years to come.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo early Friday morning on a two-day visit to Japan. Upon arrival in Tokyo, PM Modi was received by Japan’s Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other senior officials.

--IANS

akl/as